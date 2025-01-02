LIVE news: Dense fog engulfs Delhi, AQI remains in 'poor' category
BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 283. Delhi saw a severe air pollution crisis throughout 2024, recording the highest number of "severe" AQI days since 2022. Thick fog has covered parts of Delhi on Thursday as the temperature fell to 10 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. Officials at the Delhi airport said that flight operations were likely to get affected due to the reduced visibility.
A fire broke out in the Government Medical College and Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram on Wednesday, an officer said. The fire broke out in the administrative wing on the second floor, they said. There was no loss of life reported in the fire incident. The cause of the fire is said to be an electrical leakage, the officer added. Patients were evacuated safely due to the spread of smoke as shown in the pictures. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the flames under control. The smoke was also cleared frm the room, they said.
Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu returned to Jodhpur jail on Wednesday after being released on a 17-day parole. The parole was granted for 17 days, starting from December 18 last month. The self-styled godman, who had been under treatment in Pune, has been serving a life imprisonment sentence at Jodhpur Central Jail in a sexual assault case. Earlier, Advocate Yaspali Singh Rajpurohit, representing Asaram, spoke to ANI and confirmed that he was lodged in jail as per the High Court's orders.
9:11 AM
CM Atishi is just a puppet of Kejriwal: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari
Hitting out against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari stated that Chief Minister Atishi is just a puppet of Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal as he is using her as a remote. "Nobody is listening to Atishi nowadays, she is just a puppet of Arvind Kejriwal, he is using her as a remote. Arvind Kejriwal was in power for 10 years, how many temples did they build? We are the one who makes temples...if there is even a little bit of ethics left with Arvind Kejriwal and his party...count the total amount that you have paid so far to maulvis and pay that much to pujaris...then we will be on your side..," said Manoj Tiwari.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Bhopal Gas Tragedy ISRO Congress BJP Donald Trump Syria Bashar al Assad Today News
First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 9:18 AM IST