LIVE news: India, China set to hold special representatives' meeting on Dec 18
Following disengagement at two friction points along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, the Special Representatives of India and China will meet in Beijing on Wednesday less than a fortnight after India and China held official-level talks in New Delhi.
China's Special Representative for the dialogue is Foreign Minister Wang Yi while the Indian side is headed at the talks by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
The Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR on Monday imposed the strictest Stage-IV curbs under the winter air pollution control plan, including a ban on all construction activities, as the region's air quality deteriorated to 'severe' due to unfavourable weather conditions. Stage-IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for winters also include a ban on the entry of polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi and mandatory shifting of school classes, except those for X and XII, to hybrid mode.
The Meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Members of Parliament for the Ministry of Women and Child Development was held in the National Capital on Monday. The subject of the meeting was 'Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0', the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a press release. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi chaired the meeting. Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur was also present. Members of Parliament of various political parties from Lok Sabha and Rajya took part in the meeting.
9:49 AM
Teacher and teenage student killed in shooting at Christian school in Wisconsin
A teenage student opened fire with a handgun Monday at a Christian school in Wisconsin, killing a teacher and another teenager during the final week before Christmas break. The shooter also died, police said. A shooting at a Wisconsin Christian school occurred in a study hall and was reported to police by a 2nd-grader, police said at a Monday night press conference. Wisconsin police identified the shooter as a 15-year-old female student.
9:31 AM
Infra works worth Rs 24,276 crore approved for Amaravati: Minister Narayana
The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved infrastructure works worth Rs 24,276 crore in greenfield capital Amaravati, Municipal Minister P Narayana said. The approval during the 43rd APCRDA meeting caters to trunk roads, layouts and iconic buildings, he said. "The 43rd CRDA meeting approved Rs 24,276 crore funds for the construction of trunk roads, layouts and iconic bhavans (buildings) in Amaravati capital," said Narayana addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday.
9:22 AM
8 members of militant outfit arrested over killing of two migrant labourers in Manipur
Eight cadres of the banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Kakching district in connection with the recent killing of two migrant labourers from Bihar, police said on Tuesday. Search operations were launched across Manipur on December 14 to apprehend those who were involved in the killing of the two labourers, and an active member of the proscribed outfit was first apprehended from Kakching Lamkhai area on Monday, a police statement said.
8:56 AM
Grap-4 curbs invoked in Delhi as air quality turns 'severe'
First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST