LIVE news: Court extends judicial custody of actor Darshan, 16 others in murder case till Aug 28

The judicial custody of Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa, his associate Pavithra Gowda, and 15 additional suspects in the Renukaswamy homicide investigation was extended by a Bengaluru court on Wednesday. Their custody will now continue until August 28.



A Dalit teenage girl's mutilated corpse was discovered near a pond in a Muzaffarpur district village in Bihar on Tuesday morning. Her parents are day laborers. Police have filed charges against six individuals for gang rape and murder. The case has sparked political controversy, with opposition parties calling for swift arrests of the accused.



On Thursday morning, unidentified miscreants vandalised a part of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where a woman doctor was found dead last week, police said. The vandalism took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of the state against the alleged rape and murder of the doctor in the seminar hall of the hospital. "The goons entered the campus and beat up agitating doctors. This was an attempt to break our morale so that we back out from the protest. But such incidents have only strengthened our resolve to fight till the end," said one of the protesting doctors. According to the police, nearly 40 people, masquerading as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalized property, and pelted the police personnel present with stones, prompting the force to burst tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. After visiting the area following the incident, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said, "We are looking into the matter." He also claimed that a "malicious media campaign" aggravated the situation.