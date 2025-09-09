LIVE news updates: Jane Street faces off with market regulator Sebi in court
Latest news updates: Sebi on July 4 temporarily restricted the Jane Street from trading on allegations of market manipulation. Catch all the latest developments here
BS Web Team New Delhi
A three-member appeals court bench will begin hearings on Tuesday between Jane Street Group LLC and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a closely watched case with broad implications for the world’s biggest equity derivatives market.
Sebi on July 4 temporarily barred the firm from local markets on allegations of market manipulation, which the company has denied. Sebi imposed a $567 million penalty on Jane Street, which the company has deposited. While it can restart trading in India, it has refrained from doing so.
India’s market regulator believes inadequate data was used in the initial probe into the US high-frequency trading firm, amid fears it might have manipulated the country's stock and bond markets.
Norway's Labor Party of Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has claimed victory in Monday's general election with most votes now counted and with a narrow but clear win by the centre-left block over the right-wing parties.
Rapturous cheering erupted in Oslo on Monday night as Labor supporters gathered to celebrate a closely fought campaign in which the future of a wealth tax that dates to the late 19th century has been a central issue.
Addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Gahr Store thanked his supporters and said the victory showed it's possible for Social Democratic parties to win elections even with right-wing forces on the rise in Europe, according to broadcaster VG.
10:10 AM
Voting begins for vice presidential election; PM Narendra Modi first to cast his vote
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to cast his vote in the V-P poll. He is scheduled to depart for Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to assess the flood situation on the ground.
9:32 AM
BRS, BJD to abstain from vice presidential poll
Ahead of the vice presidential election, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), headed by former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, announced on Monday that they would abstain from voting in the crucial poll scheduled for Tuesday.
9:10 AM
Yamuna water level falls in Delhi
The water level of the Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 204.96 metres at 6 am on Tuesday, and was inching towards the warning mark of 204.50 metres, officials said. The water level has been declining after touching the season's highest at 207.48 metres last Thursday. As the Yamuna level continues to decline, people have started shovelling out mud and silt from their homes that were inundated.
Topics : Narendra Modi
First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:22 AM IST