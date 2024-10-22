LIVE news: PM Modi leaves for Russia to attend Brics Summit, to hold talks with Putin today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for his two-day visit to Russia to attend the 16th Brics Summit in the city of Kazan. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The summit is being held under the chairmanship of Russia from October 22-24. PM Modi also likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as hold bilateral discussions with leaders from the other Brics member nations. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The Summit, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues." It will be the prime minister's second visit to Russia in 2024 as he travelled to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.
Congress party has released the first list of 21 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly elections. Prominent names in the list includes State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon and senior party leader Ajoy Kumar and Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta. Rameshwar Oraon will contest from Lohardaga (ST) seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes, Banna Gupta from Jamshedpur West and Ajoy Kumar from Jamshedpur East. Voting in Jharkhand will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.
At least six people were killed in a cylinder blast that occurred in a house in the Ashapuri Colony of Sikandrabad on Monday, said officials. City Magistrate Bulandshahr Chandra Prakash Paryadarshi said," Six bodies have been brought here in the district hospital for post-mortem, three male bodies and three female bodies. These are the victims of the Sikandrabad tragedy. I can't exactly say the total number of casualties. I have my duty in the district hospital and six bodies were brought here."
9:40 AM
Saket court advocates to boycott work on Tuesday
Advocates in the Saket district court here will abstain from work on Tuesday to protest against an alleged attack on lawyers in a nursery in Delhi's Mehrauli area.
The lawyers of Saket court bar association received messages on their mobile phones that said: "Respected member, completely abstain from work on October 22 due to the brutal attack on lawyers by local goondas within the jurisdiction of police station Mehrauli." Vinod Sharma, president of the bar association, confirmed that there was a call to boycott courts.
9:37 AM
Ahead of Jharkhand polls, multiple BJP leaders join JMM
Multiple BJP leaders, including three former lawmakers, joined the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) weeks ahead of the assembly polls in the state. The former legislators who switched sides on Monday were Lois Marandi, Kunal Sarangi and Lakshman Tudu. The development also comes barely two days after three-term BJP legislator Kedar Hazra and AJSU Party leader Umakant Rajak joined the JMM.
9:15 AM
Bus crashes into autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh, five dead
Five people were left dead and two injured when a private bus collided with an autorickshaw at Kalakada village in this district, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place at around 9.30 pm on Monday, they said. "The bus was coming from Piler side to Rayachoti side and while overtaking another bus, it had a head-on collision with the autorickshaw," Rayachoti sub-divisional police officer Krishna Mohan.
9:06 AM
Cyclone Dana update: Odisha schools to remain shut in Ganjam, Puri, Bhadrak, Cuttack, and other districts
In view of the incoming cyclone, Schools will remain closed in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagargh and Cuttack districts.
8:50 AM
PM Modi leaves for Russia to attend Brics Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for his two-day visit to Russia to attend the Brics Summit in Kazan. PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from Brics member countries in Kazan.
