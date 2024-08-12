LIVE news: 7 dead, 16 injured in stampede at Bihar's Baba Siddhanth Temple
BS Web Team New Delhi
At least seven people, primarily kanwariyas, lost their lives, and 16 others were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhanth Temple in Bihar's Jehanabad district, an official said on Monday. District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey stated that It appears that there was a disagreement among the kanwariyas over some issue which was followed by an altercation and scuffle leading to the stampede. The incident took place at around 11:30 pm on Sunday, she said. "At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control, " she told ANI. The incident occurred at the Vanavar hill of Makhdumpur block.
The Indian Navy has requested government authorization to construct two nuclear-powered submarines equipped with conventional weapons (SSNs). This request comes in response to delays affecting 'Project Delta', the Navy's initiative to expand its submarine force. The submarine plan, which is three decades old and received approval from Prime Minister Modi's government in 2015, authorizes the construction of six SSNs (nuclear-powered attack submarines) for deployment in the Indo-Pacific region. The first step is the acceptance of necessity (AoN) for two SSNs. The matter has been raised at the apex level and and discussions are underway to accelerate the approval process.
American short-seller Hindenburg Research in a post on X argued that Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch's response to its report raised numerous questions. The firm alleged a “massive conflict of interest” on the part of the Sebi chief. Hindenburg Research has accused the Buch-led market regulator of not investigating its allegations against the Adani Group because Buch had stakes in the conglomerate's offshore funds.
9:55 AM
Deputy CM Fadnavis to negotiate with allies for Maharashtra polls: BJP Mumbai unit chief
The move aims to prevent undesired delays by streamlining preparations for the assembly elections due in a few months, BJP's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar told reporters on Sunday. The core committee (of the state unit) has met in Mumbai to delegate all decision-making powers concerning seat-sharing and the selection of assembly constituencies to Fadnavis, he said.
9:43 AM
India committed to ensure conducive habitat for elephants: PM Modi
In a post to mark the World Elephant Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that it is an occasion to appreciate the wide range of community efforts to protect elephants. He added, "At the same time, we reaffirm our commitment to doing everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat where they can thrive. For us in India, the elephant is linked to our culture and history, too. And it's gladdening that over the last few years, their numbers have been on the rise.
9:34 AM
Three goes missing after surge in river water in Jharkhand
Two women and a 12-year-old boy went missing after the water level of the river they were crossing on foot increased suddenly in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday. Despite attempts, the three individuals could not be traced due to darkness, Balumath police station in-charge Vikrant Upadhyay said. He said that the search operation resumed in the morning on Monday. Seven people of Bishanpur village had gone to graze goats in Balbal forest, said Jagannath Sahu, a local resident.
9:31 AM
Fire breaks out at jeans factory in outer Delhi
A fire broke out at a jeans manufacturing unit located at the Badli Industrial area in outer Delhi on Monday morning, officials said. A call regarding the fire incident was received at 7 am and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.He said no one was injured and the rescue operation was underway.
9:12 AM
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 9:23 AM IST