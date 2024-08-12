LIVE news: 7 dead, 16 injured in stampede at Bihar's Baba Siddhanth Temple

At least seven people, primarily kanwariyas, lost their lives, and 16 others were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhanth Temple in Bihar's Jehanabad district, an official said on Monday. District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey stated that It appears that there was a disagreement among the kanwariyas over some issue which was followed by an altercation and scuffle leading to the stampede. The incident took place at around 11:30 pm on Sunday, she said. "At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control, " she told ANI. The incident occurred at the Vanavar hill of Makhdumpur block.



The Indian Navy has requested government authorization to construct two nuclear-powered submarines equipped with conventional weapons (SSNs). This request comes in response to delays affecting 'Project Delta', the Navy's initiative to expand its submarine force. The submarine plan, which is three decades old and received approval from Prime Minister Modi's government in 2015, authorizes the construction of six SSNs (nuclear-powered attack submarines) for deployment in the Indo-Pacific region. The first step is the acceptance of necessity (AoN) for two SSNs. The matter has been raised at the apex level and and discussions are underway to accelerate the approval process.



American short-seller Hindenburg Research in a post on X argued that Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch's response to its report raised numerous questions. The firm alleged a “massive conflict of interest” on the part of the Sebi chief. Hindenburg Research has accused the Buch-led market regulator of not investigating its allegations against the Adani Group because Buch had stakes in the conglomerate's offshore funds.