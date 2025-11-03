LIVE news updates: PM Modi launches ₹1 trillion RDI fund to boost private sector innovation
LIVE news updates, Nov 3: Driver's negligence blamed for accident near Abdullahpurmet; Catch all the latest updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
A private electric bus travelling from Miyapur to Guntur overturned on the Outer Ring Road under the Abdullahpurmet police station limits in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, injuring seven passengers, according to Traffic Inspector Vanasthalipuram.
The bus was carrying 17 passengers at the time of the accident. The seven injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“Today, around 2:30 pm, we received information that a private travel bus had overturned. We reached the spot and found that about 17 passengers were travelling, and seven were injured. They were shifted to the hospital for further treatment,” the Traffic Inspector said.
He added that the mishap occurred due to the driver’s negligence while taking a turn, which caused the bus to overturn. “The driver and others are safe, but some sustained injuries. We’re investigating the matter,” the official said.
In a separate incident in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, a Bengaluru-bound bus from Hyderabad caught fire in Chinnatekur near Kurnool district on National Highway (NH) 44 in the early hours of Friday.
Kurnool District Collector A Siri said that 11 bodies have been identified so far, while nine others remain unaccounted for. The blaze occurred between 3:00 am and 3:10 am.
The Telangana government announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the Kurnool bus fire and ₹2 lakh each for those injured. Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud said the compensation would be provided on the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
10:29 AM
Thick haze shrouds Delhi as air quality remains ‘very poor’ at AQI 316
A grey haze blanketed Delhi on Monday as the city's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 316, indicating persistent pollution levels. As many as 28 monitoring stations recorded 'very poor' air quality with readings above 300, the CPCB's Sameer app showed.
10:16 AM
We are making capital available for high risk and high impact research: PM Modi
"This event focuses on science, but before that, I want to talk about India's remarkable triumph in cricket. The entire nation is celebrating the success of our team. This marks India's first-ever Women's World Cup win. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our women's cricket team. We are all proud of you," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said addressing the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025.
10:08 AM
PM Modi launches RDI fund to encourage private sector investments in R&D
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches ₹ one trillion RDI Fund to spur private sector investments in research and development.
10:01 AM
Modi, Shah, Kharge among political heavyweights set to hold rallies in Bihar
Hectic campaigning in poll-bound Bihar is set to continue on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge scheduled to address a host of public rallies across the state. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address two poll rallies at Sonbarsa and Lakhisarai, and hold a roadshow at Rosera.
9:52 AM
Maharashtra reserves 70 pc jobs in district cooperative banks for locals
In a move aimed at encouraging local employment, the Maharashtra government has directed that 70 per cent of jobs in District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) be reserved for candidates domiciled in the respective districts. The government has also decided that all future recruitments in DCCBs across the state be conducted only through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), TCS-iON (Tata Consultancy Services), or Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL) to ensure transparency and fairness in the process.
First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST