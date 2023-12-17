LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate terminal at Surat Airport, Diamond Bourse
Catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here
The Taliban regime in Afghanistan is sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, Khaama Press reported, citing the Office of the Deputy of the United Nations in Afghanistan. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has stated that gender-based violence against women and girls existed in Afghanistan even before the dominance of the Taliban. However, with the advent of the new regime, the social life of women has been limited, and family violence against women, especially by their husbands, has increased. The UNAMA office added that before the re-establishment of the Taliban, there were 23 shelters for the protection of women survivors of gender-based violence in the country, none of which are now active. The Taliban have also deemed protective shelters for women "safe houses" and declared them unnecessary.
Boston Tea Party turns 250 years old with reenactments of the revolutionary protest
Patriotic mobs and harbour tea-dumping returned to Boston on Saturday as the city marked the 250th anniversary of the revolutionary protest that preceded America's independence.
The commemoration of the Boston Tea Party included scheduled reenactments of the throwing of tea leaves into the city's harbour and community meetings that preceded the defiant act on December 16, 1773 though this time, the symbolic protest was aided by spotlights and microphones. City officials were expecting thousands of visitors for the celebration.
Precedent today to keep blaming democratically elected govt: K Kavitha
PM Modi to inaugurate terminal building at Surat Airport, Diamond Bourse
On Sunday, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Surat Airport. Following this, at around 11:15 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.
Thereafter, PM Modi will travel to Varanasi, and at around 3:30 PM, he will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. At around 5:15 PM, he will inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat.
Women survivors of gender-based violence being jailed by Taliban: UN Report
The Taliban regime in Afghanistan is sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, Khaama Press reported, citing the Office of the Deputy of the United Nations in Afghanistan.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has stated that gender-based violence against women and girls existed in Afghanistan even before the dominance of the Taliban. However, with the advent of the new regime, the social life of women has been limited, and family violence against women, especially by their husbands, has increased
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 8:27 AM IST