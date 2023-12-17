LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate terminal at Surat Airport, Diamond Bourse

Sensex (    %)
                        
8:35 AM

Boston Tea Party turns 250 years old with reenactments of the revolutionary protest

Patriotic mobs and harbour tea-dumping returned to Boston on Saturday as the city marked the 250th anniversary of the revolutionary protest that preceded America's independence.

The commemoration of the Boston Tea Party included scheduled reenactments of the throwing of tea leaves into the city's harbour and community meetings that preceded the defiant act on December 16, 1773 though this time, the symbolic protest was aided by spotlights and microphones. City officials were expecting thousands of visitors for the celebration.

8:29 AM

Precedent today to keep blaming democratically elected govt: K Kavitha

In response to the Governor's address in the Assembly, which has stoked controversy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha said it has become a precedent to keep blaming the democratically elected governments.
 
"Unfortunately, it is a precedent in the country today to keep blaming the democratically elected governments. In our Governor's speech yesterday, after the new government in Telangana was elected, the previous governments have been maligned in quite harsh words," Kavitha, who is also the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said speaking to ANI on Saturday.
8:28 AM

PM Modi to inaugurate terminal building at Surat Airport, Diamond Bourse

On Sunday, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Surat Airport. Following this, at around 11:15 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Thereafter, PM Modi will travel to Varanasi, and at around 3:30 PM, he will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. At around 5:15 PM, he will inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat.

8:27 AM

Women survivors of gender-based violence being jailed by Taliban: UN Report

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan is sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, Khaama Press reported, citing the Office of the Deputy of the United Nations in Afghanistan.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has stated that gender-based violence against women and girls existed in Afghanistan even before the dominance of the Taliban. However, with the advent of the new regime, the social life of women has been limited, and family violence against women, especially by their husbands, has increased

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 8:27 AM IST

