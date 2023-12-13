LIVE: Two men jump inside Lok Sabha with canisters; both caught
The two men were overpowered by MPs and detained. Today, December 13, also marks the 22nd anniversary of the attack on the Parliament House in New Delhi

Two unidentified men on Wednesday jumped from the visitor's gallery of the Lok Sabha, following which the House was adjourned. The incident happened when Khagen Murmu, a BJP member of Parliament from Maldaha (West Bengal), was speaking in the Lok Sabha.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said that the men hurled something like a gas canister which emitted a gas inside the House. Chowdhury said, "Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 (Parliament attack)."
2:30 PM
Nobody could guess what was their target and why were they doing this, says TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay
2:14 PM
Police detain man, woman who were protesting outside Parliament
2:13 PM
Both overpowered by security officials, says MP Danish Ali
2:12 PM
Canisters were emitting yellow smoke, one tried to run towards Speaker's chair, says Karti Chidambaram
2:11 PM
This is a complete security lapse, says SP MP Dimple Yadav
2:10 PM
2 men jumped from Lok Sabha gallery during zero hour: S Senthilkumar
2:08 PM
Two men jump from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha
