Lok Adalat in Maharashtra clears 24,073 cases with settlements of Rs 76 cr

A Lok Adalat in Maharashtra's Thane district resolved at least 24,073 pending cases involving settlements amounting to more than Rs 76 crore, a court official here on Tuesday.

With these cases settled on April 29, Thane district has been ranked first in the state for the third time for its settlement rate, said Ishwar K Suryavanshi, secretary of Legal Aid Services Authority, Thane.

Apart from 24,073 cases, another 6,625 pre-litigation cases involving Rs 12 crore were also settled, taking the total cases to 30,698 involving Rs 88 crore settlement amount, he said.

Many cases, which were pending for 10-15 years, were also settled in the Lok Adalat for which several panels were constituted, the official said.

As many as 235 cases under the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal were heard involving claims to the tune of Rs 18 crore and compensation was sanctioned, he said.

A total of 167 cases of bank recoveries involving more than Rs 72 lakh were settled even before the filing stage, the official said.

Apart from this, as many as 55 undertrials were released in the Lok Adalat after their cases were heard by the panels, he said.