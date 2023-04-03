close

Lok Sabha adjourned till April 5 amid Opposition protests over Adani issue

Congress, Left and DMK members stood in the well, shouting slogans and displaying placards

IANS New Delhi
Om Birla

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till April 5 amid vociferous protests by Congress-led Opposition.

As soon as the House reconvened at 2 p.m after the first adjournment, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, allowed laying of papers even as Opposition members rushed to the well, shouting slogans and showing placards, seeking a probe in the Adani matter.

Trinamool Congress members also protested by standing near their benches, covering their mouths with black scarves.

Congress, Left and DMK members stood in the well, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Agrawal, however, adjourned the House as soon as papers were laid, till April 5.

April 4 is a holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

--IANS

ans/shb/

Topics : Lok Sabha | Adani Group | Opposition

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

