Lok Sabha adjourned till April 5 amid Opposition protests over Adani issue

Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till April 5 amid vociferous protests by Congress-led Opposition.

As soon as the House reconvened at 2 p.m after the first adjournment, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, allowed laying of papers even as Opposition members rushed to the well, shouting slogans and showing placards, seeking a probe in the Adani matter.

Trinamool Congress members also protested by standing near their benches, covering their mouths with black scarves.

Congress, Left and DMK members stood in the well, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Agrawal, however, adjourned the House as soon as papers were laid, till April 5.

April 4 is a holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Also Read Congress calls meeting of its MPs to chalk out strategy for the day Trinamool likely to join Opposition meet for joint strategy in Parliament Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned twice amid uproar Centre gets extension to frame CAA rules for 7th consecutive time Winter session: Both houses adjourned sine die, 6 days ahead of schedule West Bengal violence: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation, NIA probe Karnataka polls: BJP to finalise first list on April 8, says CM Bommai Trai plans to repeal regulation on dial-up, leased line internet service Excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till Apr 17 At IGNOU convocation, Prez bats for imparting education in Indian languages

--IANS

ans/shb/