Parliament winter session: RS adjourned sine die, 6 days ahead of schedule

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, six days ahead of schedule

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Govt to seek action against Oppn members over 'misbehaviour' in RS: Report

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, six days ahead of schedule.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced on December 7, was to otherwise end on December 29.

Before adjourning the House sine die (indefinitely), Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the productivity of the House was 102 per cent. The House held 13 sittings totalling 64 hours 50 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge were present in the House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 12:43 IST

