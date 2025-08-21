Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lok Sabha passed 12 bills, Rajya Sabha 14 in Monsoon session amid protests

Lok Sabha passed 12 bills, Rajya Sabha 14 in Monsoon session amid protests

Twelve bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and 14 by the Rajya Sabha during the month-long Monsoon session of Parliament, which has witnessed repeated disruptions, adjournments and walkouts.

New Delhi: Dark clouds hover above the Parliament House premises during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 21 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Twelve bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and 14 by the Rajya Sabha during the month-long Monsoon session of Parliament, which has witnessed repeated disruptions, adjournments and walkouts.

Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both House, the session has seen little business ever since it began on July 21 due to repeated disruptions and adjournments initially due to opposition demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor and then over demands for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar.

The Monsoon session is scheduled to end on Thursday.

The bills passed by the Lok Sabha are The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025, The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025, The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

 

Other bills passed by the Lok Sabha are The Income-tax Bill, 2025, The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

The bills passed or returned by the Rajya Sabha are The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025, The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 and The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025  Other bills passed by the Rajya Sabha are The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Income-tax Bill, 2025, The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025 and The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

"This time in Parliament, there was so much ruckus and opposition didn't cooperate. Due to this obstinate behaviour, opposition missed participating in discussions on several important bills which were passed," a government functionary said.

In the Rajya Sabha, except for The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, which was passed without any disruption on the first day of the Monsoon session, the other bills were passed after some discussion amid din or only after the Opposition parties staged a walk out, the functionary said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Parliament Monsoon session Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha

Aug 21 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

