Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gangotri, Yamunotri Highways in Uttarkashi blocked; clearance work underway

Gangotri, Yamunotri Highways in Uttarkashi blocked; clearance work underway

On Wednesday, two people died after debris fell from a mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said

landslide, Himachal landslide

Authorities are actively working to restore normalcy (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gangotri National Highway is currently blocked near Dharasu Purana Thana and Sonagad. In addition, the Yamunatri Highway is impassable near Kuthnaur and Naradchatti, according to the Uttarkashi Police.

Authorities are actively working to restore normalcy and make these crucial highways operational.

On Wednesday, two people died after debris fell from a mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area of Uttarkashi, claims Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

CM Dhami shared a post on X, saying, "The extremely sad news has been received of the death of two people in an incident of debris falling from the mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area (Uttarkashi)."

 

"I pray to God that the souls of the departed find a place at His divine feet and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" the post further read.

Also Read

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Madrassas need to get state board affiliation by July 1: Uttarakhand govt

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand govt passes Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill

Road, road project

Current plans for all-weather roads in U'khand may be eco disaster: Experts

Delhi Rains, Rain

Cloudy skies, drizzle in Delhi; IMD issues heavy rain alert for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Flood, Flood

Uttarakhand HC forms team to report on Uttarkashi flood relief facilities

Meanwhile, in the wake of the devastating cloudburst in Dharali Harsil, work is being carried out on a war footing to improve the rescue operation and arrangements under the guidance of CM Dhami. District Magistrate Prashant Arya himself is conducting an on-site inspection of the works being done to restore the damaged parts of Harsil, Dharali and Gangotri National Highway.

During this, the District Magistrate also inspected the landslides on the roads at various places of the Gangotri Highway and directed BRO, PWD and related agencies to take necessary steps to deal with them and maintain smooth movement.

The natural disaster that occurred in Harsil, Dharali, on August 5 has badly affected the lives of the people. The administration is conducting continuous relief operations in the areas affected by the disaster.

The government is continuously repairing the arrangements for food grains, electricity, water, health, and communication, and taking all necessary steps to restore the lives of the people.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Sunday inspected the ongoing work to restore the damaged part of the Gangotri National Highway near Dabrani during the disaster.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to flag off metro services on new sections in Kolkata on Aug 22

Yamuna

Yamuna water level rises near danger mark after heavy rainfall in Delhi

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rain update: Yellow alert issued for city; will respite come soon?

Clouds, Sky

Heavy rainfall lashes north, west India; IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament to hold debate on space programme on Monsoon Session's last day

Topics : Uttarakhand landslide highway heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayPixel 10 Series LaunchPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon