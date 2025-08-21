Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 08:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heavy rainfall lashes north, west India; IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi

Heavy rainfall lashes north, west India; IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi

Delhi sees pleasant weather with light showers expected, while Himachal and Gujarat reel under floods, and heavy downpours

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Residents of Delhi woke up to pleasant weather on Thursday, with moderate daytime temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a generally cloudy sky with chances of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the forenoon.
 
The IMD also predicts partly cloudy skies with very light to light rain or thundershowers at a few places. The humidity will remain in the range of 65 to 85 per cent. Very light to light rain or thundershowers are likely over the next two days, followed by light to moderate rain thereafter. Overcast clouds are likely to remain throughout the week. 
 
 
 
On August 20, minimum temperatures were recorded between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures ranged from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. The minimum was near normal, while the maximum was about 2 degrees Celsius above normal. Northeasterly winds prevailed over the city with speeds up to 28 kmph, gusting to 46 kmph in the past 24 hours.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category, with an AQI of 73 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Himachal Monsoon death toll rises to 276

Himachal Pradesh’s cumulative monsoon death toll since June 20 has climbed to 276, with 143 people killed in landslides, flash floods, and house collapses. Over 133 others have died in road accidents, according to HPSDMA. In the past 24 hours, heavy rains have blocked 366 roads, snapped power in 929 areas and disrupted 139 water supply schemes.
 
Kullu was the worst hit, with 125 roads closed, 281 transformers damaged, and 56 water schemes affected, followed by Mandi, where 174 roads were blocked and 60 schemes were affected. NH-305 in Kullu and NH-154 in Mandi remain shut due to sinking and landslides, while key link roads across Kangra, Sirmaur and Chamba also remain blocked.

Flood-like situation in Gujarat

Heavy rains triggered a flood-like situation in several coastal districts of Gujarat on August 20, forcing evacuations from low-lying areas. Mendarda in Junagadh recorded 331 mm rainfall in 12 hours, while Keshod received 280 mm.
 
The IMD warned of extremely heavy rain today and continued downpour in the next two days. NDRF and SDRF teams rescued people stranded in Junagadh, Amreli and Porbandar, including 46 schoolchildren and four teachers. Several villages were put on alert, roads blocked, and schools shut, and a man died after a lightning strike in Manavadar.
 

Topics : Delhi weather weather forecast IMD weather forecast Indian monsoon BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

