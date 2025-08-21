Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Man accused of attacking Delhi CM Rekha Gupta sent to 5-day police custody

Man accused of attacking Delhi CM Rekha Gupta sent to 5-day police custody

Police have registered a case against the accused, a resident of Rajkot (Gujarat) under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office on Wednesday morning (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office in Civil Lines on Wednesday has been sent to five days of police custody, court sources said.

They said the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), was produced at the house of a magistrate in southwest Delhi's Dwarka late at night. The accused was not produced before any magistrate in the Tis Hazari court premises, sources said.

Police have registered a case against the accused, a resident of Rajkot (Gujarat) under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

 

He has also been booked for allegedly assaulting and obstructing public servant from discharging his duty.

Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office on Wednesday morning, around 8:15 am, her office said, terming the assault part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

The chief minister was attended by doctors and underwent MLC (medico legal case) examination, CMO officials said.

Sources said that Khimjibhai came to Delhi two days ago and stayed in north Delhi's Civil Lines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Rekha Gupta Delhi Police

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

