Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law Bills to replace colonial-era laws

These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively

New parliament

The three redrafted bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws by voice vote.
The three redrafted bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill -- were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.
Replying to a debate on the bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Shah said the proposed laws were framed after comprehensive consultations and that he had gone through every comma and full stop of the draft legislations before bringing them before the House for approval.
He said the existing criminal laws were reflective of the colonial mindset with the intention to punish and not impart justice.
"The three new bills seek to establish a justice system based on Indian thinking... The three proposed criminal laws will free people from colonial mindset and its symbols," Shah said, before the Lok Sabha passed the bills by voice vote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bills to replace criminal laws among 18 listed for winter session

New criminal law bills in consonance with spirit of Constitution: Amit Shah

Shah withdraws Bills on criminal laws, introduces new draft legislations

Parl panel meets to examine bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

Parliament winter session: 19 Bills, 2 financial items likely to be tabled

India's pledge to eliminate child labour by 2025 distant goal: House panel

India urges G7 to delay ban on Russian diamonds as rules not clear: Report

Centre to move SC again to get funds from Sahara Group to repay investors

Heliport services in Agra, Mathura to take off soon for tourism boost

What are the restrictions imposed on suspended MPs? All you need to know

Topics : Amit Shah Parliament winter session winter session Criminal Law act Indian Penal Code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon