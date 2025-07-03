Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / LS speaker Birla urges political parties to curb disruptions in Parliament

LS speaker Birla urges political parties to curb disruptions in Parliament

Addressing the national level conference of Urban Local Bodies here, Birla said that people would teach a lesson to political parties that resort to disruption of the House proceedings

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Birla also wanted the Urban Local Bodies to adopt similar practices as the Lok Sabha and state assemblies of having the Question Hour and Zero Hour in their functioning. (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gurugram
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urged all political parties to reduce disruptions in House proceedings and asserted it is time to change past practices.

Addressing the national level conference of Urban Local Bodies here, Birla said that people would teach a lesson to political parties that resort to disruption of the House proceedings.

Birla said there has been some reduction in disruption of the House proceedings in the 18th Lok Sabha, which had its first sitting in June last year.

"It is time for change. If we have to strengthen democracy and hold democratic institutions accountable, we have to ensure that the Houses function in a proper manner," he added.

 

The speaker said all political parties should make efforts to reduce disruptions in proceedings of the House.

Also Read

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Urban local bodies should act like Parliament to resolve issues: LS Speaker

Om Birla, Om, Birla

LS Speaker Birla embarks on visit to Brazil for Brics Parliamentary Forum

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Om Birla to attend SCCI platinum jubilee celebrations in Jamshedpur

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Om Birla praises Modi govt for transforming rail connectivity for people

Om Birla, Om, Birla

LS Speaker Om Birla performs ritual at wedding of Pulwama martyr's daughter

Parliament's Monsoon Session is scheduled to begin on July 21 and continue till August 21, a week longer than the original plan to conclude on August 12.

Birla said that he had been witnessing the Lok Sabha proceedings since 2014 when he was elected as a member for the first time.

"The members used to get placards to disrupt the proceedings of the House. The 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2024) was no different, but change was visible in the 18th Lok Sabha," he said.

Birla said the political parties and members started thinking that the House should be allowed to function so that issues faced by people could be raised effectively.

"All political parties made efforts to ensure that the House functions properly," he said.

Birla also wanted the Urban Local Bodies to adopt similar practices as the Lok Sabha and state assemblies of having the Question Hour and Zero Hour in their functioning.

"Why can't we make efforts to have day-long sittings of ULBs? Let the meeting continue for eight hours. It can have Question Hour, Zero Hour. Issues can be discussed and accountability can be fixed to ensure transparency," the speaker said.

Birla said the government will in the coming years implement the law to have 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"We have to encourage women leaders in urban local bodies as it is from such institutions that a new national leadership will emerge," he said.

Birla noted that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first Home minister, was once the chairman of the Ahmedabad municipal body in 1922 before emerging as a national figure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TRP, tv news channels, viewership, media, entertainment, OTT, BARC

Government proposes to open TRP market, invites public feedback by Aug 1

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: World order created after World War II is changing fast, says PM Modi

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Centre to invest ₹2 trillion to transform Jharkhand's infra: Gadkari

Swachh Bharat to external debt: Here're key points to know about Eco Survey

Lucknow, Pune, Indore ranked among India's top-performing municipal bodies

delhi, petrol, diesel, vehicle ban, old vehicle, fuel ban

80% of vehicle owners in Delhi against fuel ban on old vehicles: Survey

Topics : Om Birla Lok Sabha Speaker Lok Sabha Monsoon session of Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon