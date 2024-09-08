Business Standard
Home / India News / Lucknow building collapse: 3 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 8

Lucknow building collapse: 3 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 8

A senior district administration official said they are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the rubble

Multi-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar, Lucknow

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three people, who were identified as Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24) and Jagrup Singh (35), during the rescue operation, Relief Commissioner G S Naveen said (Photo: @ANI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The death toll in the building collapse here climbed to eight with rescuers pulling out three more bodies from the debris, officials said on Sunday.
Twenty-eight people were injured when the three-storey building housing godowns and a motor workshop collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three people, who were identified as Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24) and Jagrup Singh (35), during the rescue operation, Relief Commissioner G S Naveen said.
The operation is still underway.
A senior district administration official said they are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the rubble.
 
Police said the building was constructed around four years ago and some construction work was underway at the time of the incident. Most of the victims were working on the ground floor when the incident occurred at 4:45 pm on Saturday.

More From This Section

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Over 2,700 lawyers got assistance under AAP's insurance scheme: Atishi

Clean air, air quality

Surat takes top spot in air quality rankings followed by Jabalpur, Agra

tuhin kanta pandey

News updates: Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey designated as finance secretary

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Kejriwal party to criminal conspiracy in excise case, says CBI; AAP refutes

swiggy

MSDE, Swiggy tie up to provide skilling, employment opportunities

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Lok Bandhu Hospital, in the district.
According to the officials, the building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.
Akash Singh, who worked in the medical godown and was among the injured, said a pillar of the building had developed a crack.
"We had come down to the ground floor because it was raining. We noticed that a pillar of the building had developed a crack. Suddenly, the entire building collapsed on us," he said.

Also Read

Multi-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar, Lucknow

Multi-storey building collapses in Lucknow, 5 dead, several feared trapped

suicide rope

Meta AI alerts Lucknow police, saves woman from committing suicide

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to invest Rs 5 trillion to develop Lucknow-SCR

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP to create State Capital Region like NCR. Here's what you should know

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP govt announces formation of State Capital Region on lines of NCR

Topics : Lucknow Metro network civilian deaths

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon