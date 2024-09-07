Business Standard
Home / India News / MSDE, Swiggy tie up to provide skilling, employment opportunities

MSDE, Swiggy tie up to provide skilling, employment opportunities

The initiative will provide employment, internship and training opportunities for people in restaurant operations, and various aspects of retail management

swiggy

Swiggy Skills, the Swiggy partner platform will enable its ecosystem to access skill loans, courses, credits and certifications.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Swiggy on Saturday launched an initiative to provide skilling and employment opportunities within Swiggy's food delivery and the quick commerce network.
The partnership will benefit 2.4 lakh delivery partners and staff of restaurant partners associated with Swiggy.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The initiative will provide employment, internship and training opportunities for people in restaurant operations, and various aspects of retail management.
Under the Swiggy Skills initiative, its delivery partner platform will be integrated with Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), providing access to online skill development courses, certifications, and training modules to Swiggy's workforce.
 
Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), said, "Today's partnership showcases how public private partnerships can accelerate and create new avenues for the workforce in the (logistics) sector. There are huge opportunities in this space, and we wish to see more corporates engaging with us."

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE said, "The partnership will drive transformation at two levels. It will increase the economic contribution of the retail and supply chain logistics sector while creating skilling, upskilling and reskilling opportunities for the workforce, aligned with the vision of our Prime Minister."

He further said integrating with the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), under the initiative, Swiggy Skills, the Swiggy partner platform will enable its ecosystem to access skill loans, courses, credits and certifications, empowering individuals to enhance their skills and livelihood opportunities through this platform.
Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "We plan to integrate with MSDE's Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) across our partners' apps, enabling almost 2.4 lakh delivery partners and the staff of our 2 lakh restaurant partners to easily access online skill development courses, offline certifications, and training modules".
"In Swiggy Instamart operations, we will be able to provide recruitment to 3,000 individuals across the country. We have also planned to provide training and internship to 200 people trained by MSDE, in our quick commerce operations at the senior level," Kapoor added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Swiggy Incognito Mode

Swiggy rolls out 'incognito mode' to help users order food discreetly

swiggy

Swiggy reports Rs 33 crore fraud by ex-employee, files legal complaint

Zomato

Zomato surges 8% on heavy volumes after 13% fall from record high in Aug

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD

Coffee Day, Barbeque-Nation: No long queues yet to buy restaurant stocks

swiggy

Food aggregator Swiggy strengthens top deck ahead of upcoming IPO

Topics : Swiggy Skill development Skill Training skilled workers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon