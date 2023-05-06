close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Suvendu writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw accusing Mamata of misusing railways

Adhikari has alleged that the Chief Minister, while travelling on May 3 in Saraighat Express from Howrah, forced extended stoppages of the train at three stations to serve her own political agenda

IANS Kolkata
Suvendu Adhikari

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has written to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misusing railway services during her recent trip to Malda and Murshidabad for attending an administrative review meeting and a political rally.

Although the letter is dated May 4, Adhikari shared it in the public domain on Saturday.

In the letter, Adhikari has alleged that the Chief Minister, while travelling on May 3 in Saraighat Express from Howrah, forced extended stoppages of the train at three stations to serve her own political agenda.

"In spite of being fully aware of the critical connectivity provided by this train to the Northeast, she forced an extended stoppage of the train at Bardhaman Junction by five minutes to accommodate her chit-chat with Kokhan Das, a party functionary," Adhikari's letter to the Railways Minister read.

Adhikari added that the scene was repeated at Bolpur station to accommodate Bikash Roy Chowdhury and Chandranath Sinha.

"At Malda, the train was constrained to stop for 31 minutes against the scheduled stoppage time of 15 minutes," Adhikari said.

Also Read

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Panchayat polls: Suvendu Adhikari approaches SC against Calcutta HC order

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

Won't answer to legal notice from non-existent 'TMC': Suvendu Adhikari

Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge

Manipur: Army evacuate more than 16,000 people from violence-hit areas

Cong working on banned PFI's agenda: Amit Shah at Karnataka election rally

Stories of Bihar women entrepreneurs to be showcased during G20 events

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

7% Bengali films are hits post-covid, success rate satisfactory: Official

The leader of the opposition also requested the Railways Minister to order an inquiry into the matter and take action against the offenders as well as the errant railway personnel because of the disruption of the punctual movement of the train.

"There is a tendency among certain insensitive political VIPs to use their journey by train to extend their political agenda, resulting in disruption of services and causing avoidable harassment for the passengers. Crucially, some of these trains are critical in providing connectivity to forward defence locations and otherwise inaccessible areas in the Northeast," Adhikari said.

--IANS

src/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suvendu Adhikari Mamata Banerjee Indian Railways

First Published: May 06 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Over half of Twitter Blue's earliest subscribers not paying anymore

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Sharda Kumari is Helping Fill the Gaps in Healthcare via Software and AI

Sharda-Kumari
3 min read

Stories of Bihar women entrepreneurs to be showcased during G20 events

G20
3 min read

7% Bengali films are hits post-covid, success rate satisfactory: Official

Cinema hall, Kashmir, South Kashmir
3 min read

Cong's Bajrang Dal ban promise a windfall for BJP as it battles incumbency

BJP
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Career pivot for Indians simpler than 20 years ago: LinkedIn survey

Plastic film image via Shutterstock.
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon