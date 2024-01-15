Sensex (    %)
                        
Madhya Pradesh declares Jan 22 as 'dry day' to mark Ram temple consecration

'All types of shops including liquor, bhang outlets will remain closed,' announced Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Ayodhya Ram mandir updates: The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday declared January 22 as a 'dry' day to mark the consecration of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya.

"On this day, there is a grand consecration program of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Keeping in view the public sentiments, we have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the state. All types of shops including liquor, bhang outlets will remain closed," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav posted on his official X account.

He further said that January 22 is a very fortunate day for all of us.


Meanwhile, states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Assam have already declared January 22 a 'dry day' given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.


Preparations in full swing for Ram mandir consecration
 


Preparations are in full swing for the grand inauguration of the temple, which is anticipated to attract dignitaries and individuals from various backgrounds.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has set noon on January 22 as the moment to install the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple.

The Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya are scheduled to commence on January 16, one week prior to the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Prathishta of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathishta of Ram Lalla on January 22.

There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony.


Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

