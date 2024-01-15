Sensex (    %)
                        
Happy Pongal 2024: 20 best wishes and messages to share with friends

Happy Pongal 2024: The four-day festival is starting today and is majorly celebrated in Tamil Nadu. Here are the 20 best wishes and messages to share

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Today is the first day of the four-day festival Pongal, which is celebrated in India but has immense significance in Tamil Nadu. It is observed to thank god for the harvest and falls in January month during the Tai month of the Tamil Solar calendar.

The four-day festival will begin on January 15, 2024, and will last till January 18, 2024. The festival is known by different names in different places. This festival is known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and Makar Sankranti in most places like Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Maharashtra.
It is known as Maghi in Haryana, Magh Bihu in Assam and Uttarayana in Gujarat.

On its first day, people worship lord Indra (the god of rain) as farmers express their gratitude to lord Surya and Indra for successful harvesting.

Then, lord Surya is worshipped to bring good luck and prosperity on the second day. The third day is dedicated to cattle and it is known as Maatu Ponga. On the final day, i.e., Kaanum Pongal, people enjoy the festival with each other.

Happy Pongal 2024: Best wishes and messages to each other

In this beautiful festival, people greet and share wishes and messages with each other.
  1. May the festival of Pongal bring you and your family immense joy and prosperity. Happy Pongal!
  2. Wishing you a very Happy Pongal! May this harvest festival bring you good health, wealth and happiness.
  3. May the Sun God bless you with abundant harvests and prosperity. Happy Pongal!
  4. Wishing you a Pongal filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Pongal!
  5. May the sweetness of jaggery, milk and rice bring you and your family happiness and prosperity. Happy Pongal!
  6. Wishing you a Pongal that is as bright and cheerful as the colours of rangoli. Happy Pongal!
  7. May the festival of Pongal bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your heart with warmth and joy. Happy Pongal!
  8. May the Sun God shower you with his blessings and bring you good fortune this Pongal. Happy Pongal!
  9. Wishing you a Pongal that is as sweet as the sugarcane and as colourful as the kolam. Happy Pongal!
  10. May the festival of Pongal bring you and your family closer and fill your home with love and happiness. Happy Pongal!
  11. May the harvest festival of Pongal bring you and your family good health, wealth and prosperity. Happy Pongal!
  12. Wishing you a Pongal that is as bright and beautiful as the Sun God himself. Happy Pongal!
  13. May the festival of Pongal bring you and your family closer and fill your heart with warmth and joy. Happy Pongal!
  14. Wishing you a Pongal that is as sweet as the jaggery and as delicious as the Pongal dish. Happy Pongal!
  15. May the Sun God bless you with a bountiful harvest and bring you good fortune this Pongal. Happy Pongal!
  16. Wishing you a Pongal that is as colourful and vibrant as the rangoli. Happy Pongal!
  17. May the festival of Pongal bring you and your family closer and fill your home with love and happiness. Happy Pongal!
  18. Wishing you a Pongal that is as sweet as the sugarcane and as delicious as the Pongal dish. Happy Pongal!
  19. May the Sun God bless you with good health, wealth and prosperity this Pongal. Happy Pongal!
  20. Wishing you a Pongal that is as bright and cheerful as the colours of the kolam. Happy Pongal!

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

