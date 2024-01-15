Happy Pongal 2024: 20 best wishes and messages to share with friends

Today is the first day of the four-day festival Pongal, which is celebrated in India but has immense significance in Tamil Nadu. It is observed to thank god for the harvest and falls in January month during the Tai month of the Tamil Solar calendar.

The four-day festival will begin on January 15, 2024, and will last till January 18, 2024. The festival is known by different names in different places. This festival is known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and Makar Sankranti in most places like Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Maharashtra.

It is known as Maghi in Haryana, Magh Bihu in Assam and Uttarayana in Gujarat.

On its first day, people worship lord Indra (the god of rain) as farmers express their gratitude to lord Surya and Indra for successful harvesting.





Then, lord Surya is worshipped to bring good luck and prosperity on the second day. The third day is dedicated to cattle and it is known as Maatu Ponga. On the final day, i.e., Kaanum Pongal, people enjoy the festival with each other.

Happy Pongal 2024: Best wishes and messages to each other

In this beautiful festival, people greet and share wishes and messages with each other.