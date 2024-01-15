Sensex (    %)
                        
Congress Prez Kharge, Rahul Gandhi extend wishes on 76th Army Day

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended their wishes on the 76th Army Day

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended their wishes on the 76th Army Day.
In a post on X, Kharge saluted all the ranks of the Indian Army.
"In reverence and gratitude, we salute the brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day. The Indian Army plays a pivotal role in ensuring the national security of India, whilst defending our borders across some of the most perilous terrain in the world. It provides stability during internal security challenges and is often called upon to provide assistance during natural calamities," he said.
"We are forever indebted to your unflinching courage, professionalism and spirit of selfless sacrifice protects our nation," he added.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Manipur, conducting his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra took to X and conveyed his wishes on the Army day.
"Best wishes to all the soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families of the country on Army Day. The whole of India salutes his incredible bravery, bravery and dedication," he said.
Earlier, General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives in service to the nation on the Army Day.
"On the occasion of Army Day 2024, I convey my felicitations and warm wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army, civilian employees, Veterans and their families. We solemnly remember and pay homage to our comrades who have laid down their lives in service of the nation. Their supreme sacrifice shall always inspire us," he said.
President Droupdai Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their warm wishes to Indian Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day on January 15.
The President who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed forces in her address to the Indian Army said, "I extend my warm felicitations to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2024."
"The Indian Army plays a pivotal role in ensuring the country's security. The Indian Army has always displayed professionalism during conflicts, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, national calamities and disasters. The exemplary leadership and selfless devotion exhibited by the men and women of the Indian Army is admirable," President Murmu said in her message.

PM Modi in his message to the Indian Army appreciated the role played by the force in times of conflict and calamities.
"Whether it is combating outside threats or helping out during the times of natural calamities, the brave soldiers of the Indian Army have undertaken their duty with courage. As a disciplined and powerful force the Indian Army has made a name for itself in the world" the Prime Minister said.
15 January is observed as Army Day every year to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

