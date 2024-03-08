Maha Shivratri 2024: Here are the 20 best messages, greetings and wishes

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival, celebrated every year between February and March. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on the fourteenth day of the dark (waning) half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha. The festival commemorates the wedding of Shiva and Parvati. It is believed that on this occasion, Shiva performs his divine dance which is called Tandava.

Maha Shivratri is a notable festival in Hinduism, marking a remembrance of 'overcoming darkness and ignorance' in life and the world. It is observed by remembering Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting, and meditation on ethics and virtues such as honesty, non-injury to others, charity, forgiveness, and the discovery of Shiva. It is believed that the festival originated in the fifth century.

On this day, people share best wishes, messages and greetings to each other.

Maha Shivratri 2024: 20 best messages, wishes and greetings to share