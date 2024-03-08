Sensex (    %)
                             
Maha Shivratri 2024: Here are the 20 best messages, greetings and wishes

Maha Shivratri 2024: It is a very auspicious Hindu festival celebrated every year between February and March. Here are the 20 best wishes, messages and quotes to share

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival, celebrated every year between February and March. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on the fourteenth day of the dark (waning) half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha. The festival commemorates the wedding of Shiva and Parvati. It is believed that on this occasion, Shiva performs his divine dance which is called Tandava.

Maha Shivratri is a notable festival in Hinduism, marking a remembrance of 'overcoming darkness and ignorance' in life and the world. It is observed by remembering Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting, and meditation on ethics and virtues such as honesty, non-injury to others, charity, forgiveness, and the discovery of Shiva. It is believed that the festival originated in the fifth century.
On this day, people share best wishes, messages and greetings to each other.

Maha Shivratri 2024: 20 best messages, wishes and greetings to share

  1. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life. Happy Maha Shivratri 2024!
  2. On this auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, may you be blessed with strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome all obstacles in life.
  3. Wishing you and your family a Maha Shivratri filled with devotion, spirituality, and divine blessings.
  4. May the divine presence of Lord Shiva enrich your life with love, grace, and fulfilment. Happy Maha Shivratri 2024!
  5. Let us celebrate the glory of Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for a fulfilling and enlightened life. Happy Maha Shivratri!
  6. May the divine light of Lord Shiva illuminate your path towards success and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri 2024!
  7. On this sacred day, may Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon you and your loved ones. Happy Maha Shivratri!
  8. May the divine energy of Lord Shiva fill your heart with love, peace, and happiness. Happy Maha Shivratri 2024!
  9. Wishing you a Maha Shivratri filled with devotion, prayer, and spiritual enlightenment. May you find inner peace and contentment.
  10. May Lord Shiva guide you through the journey of life and bless you with strength, courage, and wisdom. Happy Maha Shivratri!
  11. Let us immerse ourselves in prayers and devotion to Lord Shiva on this auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. Wishing you divine blessings and happiness.
  12. May the divine presence of Lord Shiva be with you always, protecting you from all evils and guiding you towards righteousness. Happy Maha Shivratri 2024!
  13. On this holy night of Maha Shivratri, may you be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and spiritual awakening. Happy Maha Shivratri!
  14. As we celebrate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, may your life be filled with love, harmony, and bliss. Happy Maha Shivratri!
  15. Let us offer our prayers to Lord Shiva with utmost devotion and seek his blessings for a life full of peace, prosperity, and success. Happy Maha Shivratri!
  16. May the divine grace of Lord Shiva be with you, guiding you through the challenges of life and illuminating your path with wisdom. Happy Maha Shivratri!
  17. On this auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, may you be blessed with inner strength, clarity of mind, and unwavering faith in Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri!
  18. May the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri fill your life with joy, harmony, and spiritual enlightenment. Happy Maha Shivratri!
  19. Let us celebrate the divine presence of Lord Shiva with love, devotion, and gratitude. Wishing you a blessed Maha Shivratri!
  20. May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon you and your family, filling your life with peace, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Topics : Hinduism Hindu festivals

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

