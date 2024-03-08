Congress' second CEC meet on March 11 to discuss candidates for LS polls

Congress party's second Election Committee meeting will be held on March 11 in Delhi to discuss the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the party headquarters for a Central Election Committee meeting to discuss candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

After the meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said "We had the first central election committee regarding the parliament candidates. We finalised seats from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Lakshadweep. The procedure is going on; formal announcement will be made very soon."

When asked if he will be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the spokesperson will speak.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "It was a good discussion. Discussion was held on all the seats. As soon as CEC decides, you will be told. Whatever decision is taken AICC will brief."

After the meeting, Congress leader Deepak Babaria said that the discussion was held and it was CEC's opinion that a discussion should be held on March 11."

On the Congress CEC meetings, the party's General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh said, "CEC will discuss all seats. Final decisions will be taken wherever possible. CEC is the highest body that deliberates on and finalises candidates."

On seat sharing, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that you will get good news by tomorrow.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the chairperson of the committee and its members include former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress panel tasked with preparing the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls has prepared the draft, which will now be discussed by the Congress Working Committee

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.