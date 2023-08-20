Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Maharashtra farmers stop onion auction at wholesale market to protest

Onion growers in Rahuri tehsil of Ahmednagar district halted the ongoing auction of the bulb in the wholesale market

Photo: Bloomberg

The Central government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions till December 31, 2023 to increase domestic availability amid signs of increasing prices | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Farmers in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Sunday halted the auction of onions to protest the Centre's decision to impose 40 per cent duty on export of the kitchen staple.
Onion growers in Rahuri tehsil of Ahmednagar district halted the ongoing auction of the bulb in the wholesale market.
The Central government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions till December 31, 2023 to increase domestic availability amid signs of increasing prices.
The Union government's anti-farmer stand has again come to fore. Farmers in Maharashtra were expecting good returns from onion exports, but the imposed duty has ensured that there will not be any export. The prices in the domestic market will crash and farmers will incur losses, said Sandeep Jagtap, state president of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna.
Several parts of Maharashtra have received insufficient rainfall and this will delay the arrival of fresh onions in the market, he said, accusing the government of protecting the interests of consumers and ignoring farmers.
Protests will be held in wholesale markets across the state to mount pressure on the Union government, Jagtap said.

Also Read

After tomatoes, now onion likely to get costlier by September on low supply

We're with onion farmers, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Assembly

Maharashtra govt announces Rs 300 per quintal ex-gratia for onion farmers

Onion prices soar, shortage threatens a new chapter in world food crisis

Govt procures 20% more onion at 300k tonnes for buffer stock this year

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai launches portal to lodge wildlife complaints

Rajiv's stellar performance as PM earned him place among top leaders: Cong

Amarnath yatra to be temporarily suspended from Aug 23 for restoration

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande offers deepest condolences to kin of 9 soldiers

Veteran actor Rajinikanth meets Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

A group of farmers in Rahuri tehsil of Ahmednagar district halted the auction of onions in the wholesale market.
The Centre should also pay attention to our woes because the export duty has sent a message to traders that all the available onion is going to be sold in domestic markets only. Traders have now started quoting lower prices for our produce, a farmer protesting in Rahuri said.
According to sources at Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee, Asia's largest wholesale onion market, there was a rise of nearly 45 per cent in the prices of the kitchen staple last week.
Onion was being sold at Rs 1,500 per quintal two weeks ago, and it jumped to Rs 2,200 in just one week. Now, the rates have started coming down, as exports have become nearly impossible, a trader from Lasalgaon APMC said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra farmers farmers onion exports

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon