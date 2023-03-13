Maharashtra govt announces Rs 300 per quintal ex-gratia for onion farmers

-
The Maharashtra government on Monday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 300 per quintal to onion farmers in the state who are severely affected by a steep fall in the prices.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced this decision in the state Legislative Assembly and said it will provide relief to onion growers.
Prices of the kitchen staple have crashed in Maharashtra, resulting in farmers getting very little for their produce.
Shinde said due to the rise in onion production, the price of the crop has seen a decline.
He said onion is a very important crop in the state and this has become a sensitive issue.
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 14:33 IST
