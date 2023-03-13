JUST IN
Maharashtra govt announces Rs 300 per quintal ex-gratia for onion farmers
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt announces Rs 300 per quintal ex-gratia for onion farmers

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 300 per quintal to onion farmers in the state who are severely affected by a steep fall in the prices

Topics
Maharashtra government | Onion crisis

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Onion, onion prices

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 300 per quintal to onion farmers in the state who are severely affected by a steep fall in the prices.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced this decision in the state Legislative Assembly and said it will provide relief to onion growers.

Prices of the kitchen staple have crashed in Maharashtra, resulting in farmers getting very little for their produce.

Shinde said due to the rise in onion production, the price of the crop has seen a decline.

He said onion is a very important crop in the state and this has become a sensitive issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 14:33 IST

