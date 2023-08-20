Confirmation

Rajiv's stellar performance as PM earned him place among top leaders: Cong

The Congress on Sunday remembered former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying he was a "true patriot" and "great son" of India who made invaluable contributions

Rajiv Gandhi , Sonia Gandhi

Later, Kharge and Sonia Gandhi along with other leaders also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his portrait in the central hall of Parliament

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
The Congress on Sunday remembered former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying he was a "true patriot" and "great son" of India who made invaluable contributions in the making of 21st century India.
Paying rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described him as an architect of Digital India and said his stellar performance as prime minister earned him a place among top leaders of the world.
He said Rajiv Gandhi was a leader who inspired hope among millions of Indians.
"On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi, we remember his incomparable contribution by paying heartfelt tributes to him.
"With his stellar performance as the Prime Minister, he has earned himself a place among the top leaders of the world.Rajiv ji played a unique role in the making of 21st century India," Kharge said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Rajiv Gandhi was a great son of India. He was a leader who inspired hope among millions of Indians," he said, adding, "We salute a true patriot".

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father.
"Papa, the dreams you had for India overflow from these priceless memories. Your footsteps are my way - understanding the struggles and dreams of every Indian, listening to the voice of Mother India."

Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial Veer Bhumi here.
Later, Kharge and Sonia Gandhi along with other leaders also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his portrait in the central hall of Parliament.
Prominent among those present in the central hall of Parliament were Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.
As we observe Sadbhavana Diwas, it is pertinent to remember Rajiv Gandhi's vast contributions which propelled India into the 21st Century, he said.
His numerous interventions such as lowering of voting age to 18 years, sustained peace accords, universal immunisation programme and a new education policy with emphasis on inclusive learning brought transformative changes in the country, he said.
"We pay our deepest respects to Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary," he said.
Describing him as an architect of Digital India, the Congress president said his telecommunication and IT revolution and computerisation program made India stand in the frontline countries of the world and millions of youth got employment.
Many of his interventions such as reducing the age of voting, strengthening Panchayati Raj, establishing harmony through continuous peace agreements, became a means of strengthening democracy, he said.
Today, when the country is celebrating 30 years of the establishment of Panchayati Raj, we have to think about how many countless people got entry into politics through this far-reaching step, the Congress president noted.

LinkedIN Icon