Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Maharashtra govt working towards doubling income of farmers: CM Shinde

In a first, the government has provided crop insurance to farmers by paying only Rs 1, said Shinde who became the chief minister in June 2022 after toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Washim
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the state government has implemented various schemes for farmers aimed at doubling their income.
Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Balasaheb Thackeray Shetkari Training Centre in Washim, Shinde said the government has always stood behind agriculturists during drought, excess rain, and other issues.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Notably, Washim is one of the districts in the Vidarbha region known as the country's largest cotton-growing belt.
"The Mahayuti government was formed inspired by the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. We have provided financial assistance totalling Rs 35,000 crore to farmers in the last 17 to 24 months," he said.
In a first, the government has provided crop insurance to farmers by paying only Rs 1, said Shinde who became the chief minister in June 2022 after toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
"The government has launched various schemes for farmers and aims at doubling their income," he added.
The Shetkari Bhavan will help farmers by branding, marketing, and selling their produce to fetch better prices, the chief minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota demand after meeting Maha CM

Drive to trace Kunbi records of Marathas to be implemented across state: CM

Shinde calls all-party meeting amid Maratha quota stir; Uddhav not invited

CM Eknath Shinde reiterates his ambition for $1 trn Maharashtra economy

Maharashtra CM Shinde to meet Maratha quota activist Jarange today

Attack on ED officers: HC stays probe transfer from WB Police to CBI

India-France growing 'strength to strength': EAM meets French official

What is Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' plan ahead of Lok Sabha elections?

Religious conversion case: SC gives interim bail to UP's SHUATS varsity VC

Advisory on regulation of AI Platforms needs to be understood: IT Ministry

Topics : Maharashtra government Maharashtra farmers issues Farmers income

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon