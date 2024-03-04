Maharashtra govt working towards doubling income of farmers: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the state government has implemented various schemes for farmers aimed at doubling their income.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Balasaheb Thackeray Shetkari Training Centre in Washim, Shinde said the government has always stood behind agriculturists during drought, excess rain, and other issues.

Notably, Washim is one of the districts in the Vidarbha region known as the country's largest cotton-growing belt.

"The Mahayuti government was formed inspired by the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. We have provided financial assistance totalling Rs 35,000 crore to farmers in the last 17 to 24 months," he said.

In a first, the government has provided crop insurance to farmers by paying only Rs 1, said Shinde who became the chief minister in June 2022 after toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"The government has launched various schemes for farmers and aims at doubling their income," he added.

The Shetkari Bhavan will help farmers by branding, marketing, and selling their produce to fetch better prices, the chief minister said.