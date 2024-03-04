What is Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' plan ahead of Lok Sabha elections?

A vision document for ' Viksit Bharat 2047 ' was one of the features of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 12-hour long meeting on Sunday with his Council of Ministers. During this meeting, they conceptualised the document and a detailed action plan for the next five years that should lead to the PM Modi-led NDA government returning to power for the third time after the Lok Sabha elections.

A 100-day plan for immediate steps toward be taken after the new government is framed in May was pondered upon for the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' plan's quick execution, news agency PTI stated, citing government sources.

The Indian Prime Minister said to his ministers in the meeting to "go all out" and win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, as would be considered normal to be the last gathering of its sort, before the elections.

General elections are anticipated to be conducted in India during April and May 2024 to elect 543 from the Lok Sabha members.

Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' plan: Insights

1) Throughout the last many years, the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision has been the primary focus of PM Modi's addresses. The PM has framed his government's action plan to change India into a developed country by 2047, precisely 100 years after acquiring independence from British rule.

2) The vision incorporates different parts of development, including social progress, environmental sustainability, economic growth and good governance, among others. PM Modi has recently advised the country to make a promise, "Whatever I do should be for a developed India".

3) The guide for "Viksit Bharat" has a complete plan with clearly expressed national vision, aspirations, objectives and action points, the sources stated, adding that its objectives incorporate regions like monetary development, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), simplicity of living, simplicity of carrying business, infrastructure and social welfare.

4) The prime minister had before stated that his Cabinet colleagues would emerge with "actionable, measurable and clearly defined plans" for the new government.

5) He has over and over communicated confidence that his government will hold power for a third consecutive term and has set an objective of winning 370 seats for the BJP and over 400 for the ruling alliance driven by his party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Primary Purpose of Modi to launch 'Viksit Bharat 2047' plan

The primary purpose of Modi to launch the Viksit Bharat vision is to empower each resident to take part in the economy. One of the main parts of this action is to transform India into the third-biggest economy globally over the next five years, if the NDA comes into power.

The vision document has been arranged after over 2,700 meetings across ministries from December 2021 to January 2024. The government has inspected 450 recommendations and consulted 15 stakeholders.

Sources said he talked about the ₹ 1 lakh crore in budget for future innovations and ways of outfitting it so India leads in development. He additionally talked about age-related demography transformations of ageing populations and the difficulties it includes.