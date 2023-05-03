Maharashtra records 299 new covid cases, a spike of 160 in a day

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 299 new coronavirus infections, a spike of 160 over the previous day, and one fatality, the health department said in a bulletin.
On Tuesday, the state had recorded 139 cases and zero fatalities. The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,66,506, and death toll reached 1,48,516. Mumbai recorded 67 cases and one death. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.81 per cent.
There are 2,939 active cases in Maharashtra now.
With 710 patients recovering from the infection since previous evening, the tally of recoveries rose to 80,15,051. The recovery rate in the state is 98.15 per cent. As many as 11,083 tests were carried out, taking the tally of tests conducted in the state to 8,70,13,504. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Fresh cases: 299; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 2,939; New Tests: 11,083.
Also Read
Maharashtra govt suspends bus services to Karnataka amid border row
Maharashtra Board 12th Math Exam Paper Leak: Case against four registered
India reports 157 new coronavirus cases; active tally increases to 1,862
India reports 95 new coronavirus cases; active tally rises to 1,921
India reports 699 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally rises to 6,559
WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union
President Murmu to embark on a 3-day visit to Odisha's Mayurbhanj district
RAW exempted under RTI unless human rights or corruption an issue: Delhi HC
Himachal Cabinet approves monthly incentive of Rs 1,500 for women of Spiti
Go First travellers create chaos at Patna airport over flights reschedule
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)