close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RAW exempted under RTI unless human rights or corruption an issue: Delhi HC

India's external intelligence agency RAW is an exempted organisation under the Right to Information Act, the Delhi High Court has said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi high court

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's external intelligence agency RAW is an exempted organisation under the Right to Information Act and unless the information sought by an RTI applicant relates to human rights or corruption issues, it is not liable to be disclosed, the Delhi High Court has said.

The court's order came on a petition by an RTI applicant for disclosure of information on the residences of a former RAW chief during a certain period.

The court refused to interfere with the CIC order refusing to supply the information to the petitioner and observed that Section 24 of the Right to Information Act provides that it does not apply to the security and intelligence organisations specified in its Second Schedule and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was one of them.

"RAW is an organisation which is specifically mentioned in the Schedule to the RTI Act. It is an exempt organisation. Unless the nature of information sought relates to human rights or corruption related issues, information is not liable to be disclosed," said Justice Prathiba M Singh in a recent order.

"In the present petition, the nature of information sought, i.e., the residences of the subject person who was the head of RAW which is a security agency, would not be covered in the exemption. In view of the above discussion, the impugned order does not deserve to be interfered with," ordered the court.

In January 2012, petitioner Nisha Priya Bhatia had sought certified copies of applications for allotment of government accommodation made by Shri S.K. Tripathi; IPS (UP; 1972) between 1986 to present from the Directorate of Estates, Government of India under the RTI Act.

Also Read

Collegium discussions can't be put in public domain through RTI, says SC

Effective use of RTI will help building a corruption free country: Om Birla

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Online portal for filing RTI applications 'practically ready', says SC

Fresh videos showing Satyendar Jain having raw food emerge from jail

Himachal Cabinet approves monthly incentive of Rs 1,500 for women of Spiti

Go First travellers create chaos at Patna airport over flights reschedule

Documentary row: Delhi court summons BBC, others on defamation complaint

India must reduce energy intensity to reach net zero 2070 target: RBI

Covid will continue to cause mini-waves, with mild infections: Scientists

When the matter reached the CIC after the petitioner received no reply, the CIC in 2017 concluded that RAW was covered by Section 24 as an exempt organisation and no case of human rights or corruption is made out in the present case to attract the exception.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Right to Information Act RAW Delhi High Court

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ekka Electronics to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 3 yrs to set up facility in Noida

electronics manufacturing services
3 min read

ZestIoT raises $6.5 million in funding round led by IvyCap Ventures

funds, investments, stocks, valuations, returns, investors, MFs, mutual funds, savings
2 min read

India's additional green financing need at 2.5% of GDP: RBI report

GDP Growth
3 min read

Sebi introduces legal identifier system for issuers with listed NCDs

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Kerala govt, BPCL agree in principle to set up Kochi plant to process waste

BPCL
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president

Ajay Banga, Banga
2 min read

SC to hear plea challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis case on May 9

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Max temp in Delhi likely to settle below 30 deg C for 4th consecutive day

Delhi rain
1 min read

'Neighbourhood First': Maldives gets two Made in India warships

Indian warships for Maldives
2 min read

India trashes USCIRF report, calls it biased and misrepresentation of facts

Image
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon