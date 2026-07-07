Maharashtra to mandate domicile certificate for driving licence from Aug 1

The Maharashtra government will make the domicile certificate mandatory for obtaining a driving licence from August 1, 2026, as part of a new policy aimed at streamlining the licensing process, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

He said the proposal for the new driving licence rules had been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for approval and would be implemented after receiving the necessary clearance.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Dilip Lande during the Question Hour, the minister also said that the government was taking action against unauthorised bike taxi services while working on a regulatory framework to legalise and regulate the sector, generate state revenue, and create employment opportunities for young people.