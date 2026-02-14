Majhi lays foundation stone for textile park, data centre in Keonjhar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday laid foundation stones for a ₹100-crore textile park and a ₹187-crore disaster recovery and data centre in his native Keonjhar district.

Addressing a meeting on Dharanidhar University campus, Majhi said, "The state government is committed to making Keonjhar a diversified industrial hub. The mineral-rich district will witness a multi-sector hub of industrial growth. Our vision is to build a golden Keonjhar." Hindalco will set up a garment manufacturing unit on seven acres, producing 24 lakh garments annually, including brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, for domestic and global markets.

"It's a matter of privilege for all of us and this project supports Odisha's broader goal of expanding value-added industries beyond mining and heavy manufacturing," he added.

Hindalco's president (corporate affairs) Ardhendu Mohapatra said, "This apparel manufacturing unit reflects our commitment to creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. The Keonjhar unit adds to Hindalco's growing livelihood initiatives in Odisha. Another apparel unit is under construction at Tikiri, and a similar facility is planned in Sambalpur. Together, these projects aim to strengthen skill development and employment opportunities, particularly for underprivileged sections." The chief minister said that during the O-Tex, the textile conclave held in Bhubaneswar in July last, as many as 33 pacts worth ₹7,800 crore were signed, which will create employment opportunities for over 53,000 people across the state.

"Our youths are strengthening the textile industry in other states. Now, similar opportunities will be created in Odisha so that people can work from the comfort of their homes," Majhi said.

On the occasion, Majhi also laid the foundation stone for the disaster recovery and data centre, a ₹187-crore project under the Electronics and IT Department through OCAC.

He said the centre will act as a backup to the state data centre in Bhubaneswar, ensuring uninterrupted digital services during natural disasters or cyber threats.

Describing the service as a crucial infrastructure project, the CM said, "This is the era of data. Our government provides over 400 services online. Citizens' data should always be safe, accessible and under our control. Keonjhar, being less earthquake-prone, has been chosen for this crucial digital infrastructure.