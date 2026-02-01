Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Budget 2026-27 places Odisha firmly at heart of India's growth story: BJP

Budget 2026-27 places Odisha firmly at heart of India's growth story: BJP

Hailing the Budget 2026-27, Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said it reflects a clear and confident vision to transform Odisha into a strategic engine of eastern India's development

Ruling BJP in Odisha hails Union Budget 2026-27

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ruling BJP in Odisha on Sunday asserted that the Union Budget 2026-27 has placed the state firmly at the heart of India's growth story.

"It reflects a clear and confident vision to transform Odisha into a strategic engine of eastern India's development," Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

Biswal said the announcement of 20 new inland waterways, beginning with Odisha, will unlock immense potential for inland transport, trade, and the coastal economy, giving a decisive push to logistics efficiency and regional commerce.

"The East Coast Freight Corridor in Odisha is a true game-changer. It will strengthen ports, boost MSMEs, create large-scale employment, and position Odisha as a critical logistics hub in the national supply chain," he asserted.

 

The BJP leader said equally significant is the dedicated rare earth corridor, which will establish Odisha as a strategic centre for clean energy, electric mobility, and future-ready industries.

"The focused push on archaeology, coconut, cashew, and tourism will strengthen rural livelihoods, preserve cultural heritage, and accelerate coastal and tribal area development, ensuring inclusive and balanced growth," he said.

"From infrastructure to innovation, from heritage to high-tech, this Budget clearly puts Odisha on the fast track of Viksit Bharat," Biswal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

