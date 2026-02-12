Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Odisha OTET result 2026 out: 68.97% pass rate, check how to download scores

Odisha OTET result 2026 out: 68.97% pass rate, check how to download scores

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 results today, on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. OTET exam was held in December 2025

Odisha OTET result 2026

Odisha OTET result 2026. Photo: AdobeStock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 results were released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha today, February 12. Scorecards for OTET candidates are now available on the board's official website, bseodisha.ac.in.
 
Candidates need to enter their roll number and mobile number in order to download their scorecards. For the December 17, 2025, OTET exams, 1,60,420 participants registered for Papers 1 and 2.
 
As per the official data, the overall pass rate is 68.97 per cent, indicating a significant outcome in this year’s eligibility test. The pass percentage for Paper I is 71.16 per cent, while for Paper II, the pass rate is 68.05 per cent.
 

Odisha TET Results 2026: Steps to check?

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, bseodisha.ac.in.
 
Step 2. Press the result link on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will display. Log in using your roll number and mobile number.
 
Step 4. Once logged in, your OTET result 2026 will be showcased on the screen.
 
Step 5. View your scores and the details on the scorecard.
 
Step 6. If necessary, download and print the results for later use. 

Details mentioned on the Odisha TET Result 2026

– Name of the Candidate
 
– Father’s Name
 
– Date of Birth
 
– Roll Number
 
– Photograph and Signature
 
– Qualifying Status
 
– Total Marks Obtained
 
– Marks Obtained in Both Papers.

Odisha TET results 2026 marking scheme

OBC, SC, and ST candidates must have a minimum qualifying percentage of 50%, whereas general category candidates must have a minimum qualifying percentage of 60%.
 
Candidates who score more than the cut-off will be listed as successful candidates on the OTET merit list. Both papers were entirely composed of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There is no mark deduction for incorrect answers, and each question is worth one mark.

What’s next after the Odisha OTET Result 2026?

Qualified candidates can download their OTET qualifying certificates beginning from 4:00 PM on February 12, 2026, after paying the needed fee. Up until February 18, candidates who were not eligible can get their OMR Answer Sheets.
 
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is anticipated to disclose the timetable for the upcoming 2026 (December cycle) later this year, given the recent announcement of the results for the 2025 cycle.
 
OTET is normally held once a year, or more frequently if the state government determines it is necessary to fill vacancies.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

