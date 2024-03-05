Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Majority of working women keen on becoming entrepreneurs, start biz: Survey

As much as 86 per cent of the working women surveyed expressed a desire to learn and upskill themselves in areas like budgeting, investing, saving and other financial instruments

women employment women at work

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A large number of working women are keen to become entrepreneurs and start their own businesses, finds a survey.
A survey among more than 10,000 working women aged 24-55 across the metros, tier 1 and 2 cities has found that as many as 76 per cent of them expressed a desire to start their own businesses, according to Indialends, which is an online marketplace to provide data on personal loans and credit cards.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As much as 86 per cent of the working women surveyed expressed a desire to learn and upskill themselves in areas like budgeting, investing, saving and other financial instruments.
The survey also reveals stories of women entrepreneurs taking charge and 68 per cent of the women entrepreneurs surveyed said they manage their company accounts independently, and only 32 per cent of them are dependent on their professionals/ husbands/family members for this.
When it comes to their investing behaviour, it has been found that 68.7 per cent of businesswomen/entrepreneurs invest their money, and when it comes to salaried women, only 51 per cent invest their money. And for those women investing their money, as much as 79 per cent of them invest themselves, while the remaining 21 per cent get help from their partners or parents.
A quarter of women who are not making investment decisions themselves do so due to a lack of confidence, and 29 per cent do not do so because they have a limited understanding of financial instruments.
As many as 33.6 per cent of the survey respondents are in the 25-34 age group, followed by 35-44-year-olds at 25.6 per cent, 22.3 per cent in the 18-24 bracket and 18.5 per cent above 45.
In terms of professions, 44.5 per cent are salaried, followed by self-employed at 31.3 per cent, homemakers at 12.3 per cent of the sample, and professional individuals such as CAs and lawyers at 4.4 per cent.

Also Read

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why is it important?

FSSAI begins milk, milk products' survey in 766 districts, report by Dec

Unemployment rate falls to 6.6% in September quarter: Govt survey

Gyanvapi mosque complex: ASI may file survey report in Varanasi court today

India-US relationship can be highly ambitious now: Indian envoy Ranganathan

Patna's Vande Bharat train network to expand to Lucknow and Siligudi

'Rs 1,000 honorarium scheme for Delhi women may roll out in Sep-Oct'

Days after Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Karnataka CM gets bomb threat email

Indian navy ensuring no country suppresses our Indo-Pacific allies: Rajnath

The majority of respondents are married at 67.2 per cent, followed by singles at 20.5 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : entrepreneurs business Survey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon