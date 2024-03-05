Sensex (    %)
                        
Patna's Vande Bharat train network to expand to Lucknow and Siligudi

Patna to get two new Vande Bharat trains to Lucknow and Siligudi. The train is expected to run next week, but there is no official confirmation yet

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat (Photo: PTI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

The network of Vande Bharat trains is expanding across the country and now two new Vande Bharat trains are going to start working from Patna, connecting the capital city to Lucknow via Ayodhya. The second train will connect Patna to Siligudi. The timetable hasn't been decided yet for the train to Lucknow via Ayodhya, but the timing of the train running to Siligudi has been decided. Both trains are expected to run from next week, but there is no official confirmation yet.

New Vande Bharat Train Schedules from Patna

The train running from Patna to Siligudi will run in 7 hours covering a total distance of 471 kilometres. The train will depart from Siligudi station at 6 am and will reach Kishanganj at 7, Katihar at 8.30 and then finally Patna at 1 pm.
The return timing for the train is 3 pm, then 7.30 pm at Katihar and will reach Kishanganj at 8.49 pm and it will reach New Jalpaigudi at 10 pm.

The timing of the Vande Bharat Train connection from Patna to Lucknow via Ayodhya hasn't been confirmed yet. It will run from Patna to Lucknow via DDU and a new track has reached Rajendra Nagar for this train. Whereas, the train will be kept at the Rajendra Nagar Coaching Complex.

The trials and routine checkups for both trains have been completed. The train route is Patna, Buxar, Aara, DDU, Ayodhya and Lucknow. This train is also expected to begin at 6 am and will reach Lucknow at 10.30 pm.

Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat is a medium-distance superfast express service run by Indian Railways. It has air-conditioned, reserved, chair car service connecting cities less than 800 km (500 miles) apart or taking less than 10 hours to travel with existing services. The Vande Bharat train started operation on February 15, 2019.

There are 41 Vande Bharat Express running across the country which include sixteen 16-car services, and twenty-five 8-car services.

Patna Ayodhya Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Vande Bharat train

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

