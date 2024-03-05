Days after Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Karnataka CM gets bomb threat email

Four days after a blast that shook Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and the state Home Minister G Parameshwara received an email bomb threat on Tuesday.

The email threatens to blow up buses, temples, and public areas throughout Karnataka, which could be stopped if the perpetrators' demand of $2.5 million payment is met. "What are your thoughts on the movie trailer? If you don't provide us with $2.5 million, we will cause large explosions on buses, trains, temples, hotels and public areas throughout Karnataka," the mail read.

"We want to show you one more trailer. We are going to explode the next one in the Ambari Utsav bus. After the Ambari Utsav bus blast, we will raise our demands on social media. And will upload screenshots of the mail sent to you on social media. We will tweet information about the next explosion," it stated.

The email address used to send the threat has been identified as ‘Shahidkhan10786@protonmail.com'.

Taking cognisance of the issue, the Bengaluru City Crime Branch police have registered a case.

Rameshwaram Cafe blast updates:

The incident comes as multiple agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are probing the March 1 blast that took place in Whitefields' Rameshwaram Cafe, injuring 10 people.

The main suspect in the incident, a 25-30 year old man, is yet to be traced. According to the initial investigation, the suspect arrived at the popular eatery with a small bag carrying a time-based improvised explosive device (IED) that set off, causing the blast. The man, seen wearing glasses, a mask and a cap, spent about nine minutes in the cafe before leaving the bag behind.

The NIA arrived at the explosion site earlier today to conduct its investigation. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have detained four people in connection with the blast.

(With inputs from ANI)