Mamata Didi is sleeping...Jungleraj has returned: Thakur on clashes in WB

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at the Bihar and West Bengal governments, over the communal clashes in the states during the Ram Navami festivities

Anurag Thakur, (Photo: Twitter)

Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at the Bihar and West Bengal governments, over the communal clashes in the states during the Ram Navami festivities.

The Union Minister has spoken at the JITO Ahimsa Run at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here in the national capital.

Attacking the Bihar government over violence, Thakur alleged that "Jungleraj" has returned in the state.

Talking to ANI, he said, "I would only say that the way the law and order situation in Bihar has worsened, and 'Jungleraj' has come. It is very unfortunate that the Jungleraj that was there during the Lalu regime, has returned again under Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar".

He also said that the violence during Ram Navami festivities in West Bengal and other parts of the country is also very unfortunate.

Attacking the Mamata Banerjee government, Anurag Thakur said, "Mamata Didi is sleeping. She is providing security to one section. On the incidents of stone pelting, arson and violence during the 'Shobha Yatra' of the Hindu community, she kept on taking a selective stand. It is very unfortunate that Hindus are attacked under the protection of a Chief Minister, and she only plays the role of an audience".

"What is the point of being a Chief Minister, that when you are elected, violence happens, and now again violence has taken place during the Ram Navami," he added.

In West Bengal, two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations on March 30. Several vehicles were set on fire, and public and private properties were vandalised during the clashes.

The West Bengal police on Saturday said that a total of 38 people have been arrested, two cases have been registered and section 144 has been imposed in some areas.

In Bihar, clashes were reported on March 31, in Nalanda's Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit.

Bihar Police on Sunday said the situation in Sasaram and in Biharsharif in Nalanda district is "completely normal and under control". It said that 27 persons have been arrested in Nalanda and 18 in Sasaram in connection with the incident after identifying anti-social elements, and prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in force in Nalanda.

Topics : Anurag Thakur | Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal | Communal clashes | Ram Navami clashes

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

