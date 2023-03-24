Ram Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration in India

is regarded as the seventh incarnation of Vishnu, and Ram Navami is celebrated to celebrate the day of his birth. He was born in Ayodhya to King Dashratha and Queen Kaushalya during the Tretha Yug. On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, Ram's birth marks Vishnu's seventh avatar, which is celebrated as a spring festival.

This festival occurs during the Hindu calendar's Shukla Paksha or the brighter half of the Chaitra month. Hindus in India will observe Ram Navami 2023 on March 30.

Ram Navami 2023: History and Importance

Rama Navami story, also known as the Ramayana, is regarded as one of the two greatest Sanskrit epics of the Hindu religion. The Vratha Katha is another name for the Ram Navami story.

Ram Navami 2023: Celebration in India

devotees pray for peace, prosperity, and success on this day and seek his divine blessings. In addition, Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Navratri, when devotees observe the festival by distributing food to those in need.

On this day, Hindus also perform the rituals of Kanya Puja, in which nine girls are invited to their homes and honoured because Hindus believe they are the manifestations of Devi.

After the puja, a Prasad of puri, Kala chana, and Sooji halwa is also made and given to the girls.