Ram Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration in India

Lord Ram is regarded as the seventh incarnation of Vishnu, and Ram Navami is celebrated to celebrate the day of his birth. He was born in Ayodhya to King Dashratha and Queen Kaushalya during the Tretha Yug. On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, Ram's birth marks Vishnu's seventh avatar, which is celebrated as a spring festival.
This festival occurs during the Hindu calendar's Shukla Paksha or the brighter half of the Chaitra month. Hindus in India will observe Ram Navami 2023 on March 30.
Ram Navami 2023: History and Importance
Rama Navami story, also known as the Ramayana, is regarded as one of the two greatest Sanskrit epics of the Hindu religion. The Vratha Katha is another name for the Ram Navami story.
Ram Navami 2023: Celebration in India
Lord Ram devotees pray for peace, prosperity, and success on this day and seek his divine blessings. In addition, Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Navratri, when devotees observe the festival by distributing food to those in need.
On this day, Hindus also perform the rituals of Kanya Puja, in which nine girls are invited to their homes and honoured because Hindus believe they are the manifestations of Devi.
After the puja, a Prasad of puri, Kala chana, and Sooji halwa is also made and given to the girls.
One of the most important Hindu festivals, Ram Navami, is observed in a variety of ways. Some devotees bathe, dress, and place miniature Rama idols in a cradle to observe his birth while Kheer is prepared as an offering to God. They then light a lamp in front of the idol.
Ram Navami 2023: Bank holiday
Ram Navmi is a festival that celebrates the Hindu god Ram's birth. Government workers nationwide are eligible for an optional day off on this significant holiday. The city of Ayodhya, where Ram was born, celebrates this day in a grand way.
People take a dip in the holy Sarayu river and go to their neighbourhood Ram temple to pray on this day. Ram Navami is celebrated as a bank holiday.
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 12:57 IST
