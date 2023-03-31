close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP, right wing org behind Ram Navami violence in Howrah: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for violence in the industrial town of Howrah on Ram Navami.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for violence in the industrial town of Howrah on Ram Navami.

She appealed to people to maintain peace in the area.

"Howrah's incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms," Banerjee told Bengali television news channel ABP Ananda.

The state government will help all those whose properties were vandalised in the clashes, she said.

Thirty-one people have been arrested in connection with Thursday's violence in Howarh, the CM said.

Claiming that there was laxity in a section of the administration, she said strict action would be taken against those involved in the clash.

Also Read

BJP hires goons from outside state to orchestrate communal riots: Mamata

Ram Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration in India

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

Mamata Banerjee to attend PM-convened meeting in New Delhi on Dec 5

CJI Lalit restored public confidence in judicial system: CM Mamata

K'taka polls: CM Bommai may field Vijayendra against Siddaramaiah in Varuna

Assam government to negotiate over erection of boundary wall by IAF

Puducherry Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to grant statehood

Medical services remain hit in Rajasthan on day 12 of govt-doctors deadlock

Kejriwal blames PM Modi, L-G Saxena for stopping free Yoga classes in Delhi

Clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities. Several vehicles were torched, and shops ransacked in the area, police said.

The situation in and around the Kazipara area in the district, which witnessed clashes between two groups during Ram Navami, was peaceful on Friday and under control as large numbers of police force remained deployed in the area on Friday.

Topics : Mamata Banerjee | BJP | All India Trinamool Congress | TMC

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon