BJP, right wing org behind Ram Navami violence in Howrah: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for violence in the industrial town of Howrah on Ram Navami.

She appealed to people to maintain peace in the area.

"Howrah's incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms," Banerjee told Bengali television news channel ABP Ananda.

The state government will help all those whose properties were vandalised in the clashes, she said.

Thirty-one people have been arrested in connection with Thursday's violence in Howarh, the CM said.

Claiming that there was laxity in a section of the administration, she said strict action would be taken against those involved in the clash.

Clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities. Several vehicles were torched, and shops ransacked in the area, police said.

The situation in and around the Kazipara area in the district, which witnessed clashes between two groups during Ram Navami, was peaceful on Friday and under control as large numbers of police force remained deployed in the area on Friday.