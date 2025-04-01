Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej sells Rs 2,000 crore worth of homes at Noida luxury project launch

Godrej sells Rs 2,000 crore worth of homes at Noida luxury project launch

Third consecutive Rs 2,000 crore-plus launch for the developer in the city

luxury residential project

Godrej Riverine was launched in March 2025. The project is spread over 6.46 acres and comprises luxury residential apartments of varied configurations

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties sold 275 homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida. The Mumbai-based real estate developer sold over 9 lakh square feet of area in the project, it said in a statement on Tuesday. This marks the company’s third consecutive Rs 2,000 crore-plus launch in Noida.
 
Earlier, the company had sold inventory worth over Rs 2,000 crore at Godrej Jardinia in Sector 146, Noida in the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (FY25), and at Godrej Tropical Isle in the same sector in the second quarter of FY24.
 
 
Godrej Riverine was launched in March 2025. The project is spread over 6.46 acres and comprises luxury residential apartments of varied configurations.
 
Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our luxury project, Godrej Riverine in Noida. Noida is a key market for us, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the region in the years ahead.”
 
According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, homes in Noida’s Sector 44 are being sold at an average rate of Rs 16,224 per square foot. The average rentals for one-bedroom homes in the area range between Rs 11,600 and Rs 13,900.

Also Read

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells homes worth Rs 2,000 cr at launch of Noida project

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells 275 flats for over Rs 2,000 crore in Noida project

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹1,000 cr in Gurugram luxury project

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells around 90 flats for over ₹1,000 cr in Gurugram

Chris Wood, Chris, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025

DLF, RIL, Zomato, MakeMyTrip: Chris Wood of Jefferies rejigs India exposure

 
In March 2025, the company had also sold 90 homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore on the launch day of its luxury project, Astra, in Gurugram. In the same month, it sold homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore, covering a total area of about 0.84 million square feet, in its Godrej Madison Avenue project in Kokapet, Hyderabad.
 
In February, the developer sold inventory worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Godrej Evergreen Square in Hinjewadi, Pune.
 
The company’s sales in the third quarter of FY25 declined 4.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,446 crore. However, it said it had delivered sales of more than Rs 5,000 crore for the sixth consecutive quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales rose 4.8 per cent.
 

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Real estate developer Runwal Enterprises files papers for ₹1,000 crore IPO

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor reports 17% increase in total sales at 4,14,687 units in March

IPL, TV, JioStar, Indian Premier League

Jio extends unlimited offer till April 15 for ongoing cricket season

electricity

NTPC Group power generation grows, adds 3,972 MW capacity in FY25

Adani Group

Adani Power (Jharkhand) whole-time Director Ramesh Jha steps down

Topics : Godrej Properties noida luxury home prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon