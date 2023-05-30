Mango exporters from Uttar Pradesh tap markets in Gulf and Europe



Traditionally, UP mango is exported to the Gulf apart from shipments to a few South East Asian countries viz. Malaysia, Singapore from South India.

Amid expectations of a bumper mango production of nearly 3.5 million tonnes (mt) in Uttar Pradesh, the state mango exporters are gearing up for shipments to the Gulf. Exports are also expected to European countries, Mango Growers Association of India President Insram Ali said.



If the inclement weather including hailstorms and the unseasonal rainfall had not played a truant with plantations, the state’s mango output, especially Dussehri, could have touched 5 mt in the season. Mango shipments are likely to begin after the first week of June.



Apart from the flagship Dussehri variety, other UP mango varieties include Langda, Chausa, Amprapali and Mallika. Dussehri forms the bulk of the state mango exports owing to its sweet taste and lilting aroma. “The flowering of the mango crop was robust, but the adverse weather played a spoilsport. Yet, we are expecting the production to touch 3.5 mt this year,” he added.

However, he lamented that the frequency of flight from Lucknow to the Gulf has come down, hampering the state mango export potential. Meanwhile, Western UP-based Shahnaz Exports Promoter Nadeem Siddiqui said mango shipments would mainly head to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait. “We have received bulk orders from the Gulf markets, and now it is for the exporters to fulfill them within the stipulated time frame.”