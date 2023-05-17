close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

As orders dry up, exporters in Tiruppur and Noida have decided to shut down for a few days every month but haven't decided to lay off yet

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apparel-Exports

Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur and Noida have opted to close their manufacturing operations for 10-15 days every month to save operational costs amid a shortage of overseas orders, a report by The Economic Times (ET) said.
 
However, the apparel exporting units have not yet decided to lay off any employees, executives told ET.

Around 80 per cent of units in Noida have a month's orders in hand, while orders in Tiruppur have decreased 40-50 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY). 
 
According to Tiruppur's exporters, no major orders have been placed by global brands for this year's Christmas season. "We are now waiting for spring-summer orders for next year, which are placed in September," said Raja Shanmugam, owner of Warsaw International, a knitwear company.

The slowdown in key markets such as the US and the European Union (EU) has impacted knitwear exports from the Tiruppur cluster, Asia's largest textile export hub, which accounts for more than half of India's knitwear exports. The Tiruppur cluster has 30,000 units, including ancillary units as well.
"Because the order position is poor, the units will be shut down for 10-15 days every month. This will assist the units in controlling operational expenses even though the profit margins will also be affected. The situation is expected to improve in September, when global orders may start coming in," said Shanmugam, a former head of the Tiruppur Exporters Association.

Also Read

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Future Group trying to stall proceedings amid legal row with Amazon: SC

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Foreign trade policy: Exporters seek 3 months from Centre for transition

VIL still needs additional liquidity to survive, says Vodafone Group

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

Tesla may be revving up interest in India, again; executives to visit India

ZestMoney sets up new leadership team, a day after founders resign

Existing rules enough to address digital competition concerns: IAMAI


According to preliminary estimates, knitwear exports from Tiruppur grew 2.5 per cent YoY to Rs 34,350 crore in 2022-23.
The growth rate was not only lower than the historical tendency, except during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also lower than the country's overall knitwear export growth of 3.76 per cent. "It will be lower in 2023-24 than in 2022-23," Shanmugam told ET.

Meanwhile, in the Noida apparel export cluster, nearly 70 per cent of the units have only a month's orders in hand. 
Lalit Thukral, president of the Noida Apparel Export Cluster, said that only the large units have good orders in hand, but the medium and smaller units have very few orders. 

These units are operating at 30-40 per cent capacity, he said.
Despite a lack of orders, the clothing exporting facilities in Tiruppur and Noida have not decided to lay off any employees. "When the order situation improves, it will be difficult for us to find skilled workers. We have already seen a large exodus of migrant workers during Covid-19," said Thukral.
Topics : Apparel export noida knitwear Sector BS Web Reports

First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Putin, Zelenskyy agree to meet with African peace mission: S Africa prez

Cyril Ramaphosa | (Photo: Bloomberg)
5 min read

Acts of transnational repression: Lawsuit filed against Twitter, Saudi

Saudi Arabia
3 min read

Tesla lawyers want court to reconsider Musk tweet deemed 'threat'

Elon Musk
2 min read

Jindal Steel's Q4 profit down 70% as prices fall, cost of raw material rise

Steel
2 min read

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read

HDFC, HDFC Bank turn ex-date for dividend; shares fall up to 2%

HDFC Ltd
3 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon