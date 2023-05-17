

However, the apparel exporting units have not yet decided to lay off any employees, executives told ET. Apparel exporters in Tiruppur and Noida have opted to close their manufacturing operations for 10-15 days every month to save operational costs amid a shortage of overseas orders, a report by The Economic Times (ET) said.



According to Tiruppur's exporters, no major orders have been placed by global brands for this year's Christmas season. "We are now waiting for spring-summer orders for next year, which are placed in September," said Raja Shanmugam, owner of Warsaw International, a knitwear company. Around 80 per cent of units in Noida have a month's orders in hand, while orders in Tiruppur have decreased 40-50 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY).



"Because the order position is poor, the units will be shut down for 10-15 days every month. This will assist the units in controlling operational expenses even though the profit margins will also be affected. The situation is expected to improve in September, when global orders may start coming in," said Shanmugam, a former head of the Tiruppur Exporters Association. The slowdown in key markets such as the US and the European Union (EU) has impacted knitwear exports from the Tiruppur cluster, Asia's largest textile export hub, which accounts for more than half of India's knitwear exports. The Tiruppur cluster has 30,000 units, including ancillary units as well.

Also Read Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help? Future Group trying to stall proceedings amid legal row with Amazon: SC Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring' Foreign trade policy: Exporters seek 3 months from Centre for transition VIL still needs additional liquidity to survive, says Vodafone Group 164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry Tesla may be revving up interest in India, again; executives to visit India ZestMoney sets up new leadership team, a day after founders resign Existing rules enough to address digital competition concerns: IAMAI



The growth rate was not only lower than the historical tendency, except during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also lower than the country's overall knitwear export growth of 3.76 per cent. "It will be lower in 2023-24 than in 2022-23," Shanmugam told ET. According to preliminary estimates, knitwear exports from Tiruppur grew 2.5 per cent YoY to Rs 34,350 crore in 2022-23.



Lalit Thukral, president of the Noida Apparel Export Cluster, said that only the large units have good orders in hand, but the medium and smaller units have very few orders. Meanwhile, in the Noida apparel export cluster, nearly 70 per cent of the units have only a month's orders in hand.