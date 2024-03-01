Sensex (    %)
                        
Manipur Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to implement NRC in state

In another development, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the House that eight FIRs have been filed regarding the February 15 incident in Churachandpur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Manipur assembly on Friday passed a resolution urging the central government to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.
Speaker Th Satyabrata said, "The House resolves to reaffirm its previous resolution passed on August 5, 2022, and also to urge the Government of India to implement NRC in Manipur in the interest of the state in particular and of the nation in general."

In another development, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the House that eight FIRs have been filed regarding the February 15 incident in Churachandpur, where a mob vandalised and partially torched the DC and SP office.
Responding to a calling attention raised by Congress MLA K Meghachandra, Singh said, "Eight FIRs have been registered, of which two have been handed over to the CBI."

He further mentioned that six police personnel and 43 civilians sustained injuries during the incident, and 20 people involved in the violence have been identified. Video recordings suggest the presence of armed men, including those carrying AK-47 rifles, among the crowd. The government is taking measures to prevent such incidents from recurring, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NRC NRC draft Manipur govt Manipur

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

