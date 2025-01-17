Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Manipur has highest number of MSME units in northeast: CM Biren Singh

Manipur has highest number of MSME units in northeast: CM Biren Singh

Singh said that according to the 2018-19 Annual Report of the Ministry of MSME, the state registered 12,438 MSME businesses

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Manipur has the highest number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) business registrations in the northeastern region, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said.

Singh said that according to the 2018-19 Annual Report of the Ministry of MSME, the state registered 12,438 MSME businesses between 2015 and 2019.

The chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the northeastern region is set to become the Growth Engine of New India'.

Highlighting that Manipuri people are highly enterprising, Singh said, "The state alone has 12,438 MSME businesses, the highest in the northeast, between 2015 and 2019. Fifty per cent of these businesses are owned by women.

 

Manipur's share in national population is 0.2 per cent while the state's share in MSME businesses is 0.3 per cent, he said.

Also Read

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

Manipur CM requests Centre to send team to examine high air ticket rates

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces recover weapons, war-like stores from Manipur districts

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Cong accuses Manipur govt of paying Rs 6 cr to Kuki outfit against norms

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Manipur CM urges Naga leaders to take bigger role in solving ethnic crisis

Fire, Fire accident

2 injured, over 15 houses gutted in massive fire in Manipur's Moreh town

Singh said that the BJP-led state government has taken up various initiatives for the development of Manipur since its formation in 2017.

One Family One Livelihood mission was launched to offer financial support to families, enabling them to establish their own enterprises and become self-reliant. Under the scheme, one can get a loan up to Rs 10,00,000, which is collateral-free and 30 per cent of it is provided as a grant, he said at the state-level workshop on UNNATI and RAMP schemes on Thursday.

The CM said that around 2,575 entrepreneurs have benefitted from the Manipur State Credit Guarantee Scheme.

Singh said that the government is encouraging the youth to avail these opportunities.

He said that seven successful start-ups in Manipur have created employment opportunities for around 300 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The challenges faced by small enterprises include the lack of technical support and awareness, the chief minister said.

He also urged banks to disburse sanctioned loan amounts to enterprises promptly and advised borrowers to ensure timely repayment in order to avoid being prohibited from accessing future loans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Flight

LIVE news updates: Cold wave intensifies, over 100 flights delayed in Delhi-NCR

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Delhi air quality improves after rainfall, but AQI still in 'poor' category

Fog, cold weather, cold wave

Dense fog in Delhi-NCR delays over 100 flights, cold wave intensifies

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

National Startup Day: Fadnavis inks MoU with SIDBI to create 100 cr fund

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra targets MOUs worth Rs 7 trn at WEF, CM to lead delegation

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur Manipur govt Biren Singh MSMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentSaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon