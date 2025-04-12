Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Manipur's Kuki groups warn Meiteis against climbing 'sacred' Thangjing Hill

Manipur's Kuki groups warn Meiteis against climbing 'sacred' Thangjing Hill

In a statement, six Kuki-Zo groups said any attempt to climb the hills would be viewed as a "direct challenge"

Security, Manipur Security

The Thangjing Hill is considered a sacred site for Meiteis who visit it in April (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kuki-Zo civil society organisations have "warned" the Meitei community against climbing the Thangjing Hill in Manipur's Churachandpur district, stating that any attempts "will be opposed tooth and nail".

The Thangjing Hill is considered a sacred site for Meiteis who visit it in April.

In a statement, six Kuki-Zo groups said any attempt to climb the hills would be viewed as a "direct challenge".

"There is speculation that the Meitei community intends to cross the buffer zone for Chinga Kaba at Thangting Hill in the month of April. No political settlement has been reached between the Government of India and the Kuki-Zo community, and without such an agreement, the Meitei community has no jurisdiction to enter Kuki-Zo land," it said.

 

"Whoever attempts to cross the buffer zone shall be considered a direct challenge to the Kuki-Zo community, and any untoward incidents that occur during such attempts shall be solely the responsibility of those who undertake them," it added.

Also Read

PremiumCoffee with BS: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifter, Olympian

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu targets the missing medal in her trophy cabinet

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Latest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to join Congress party's march in Bihar's Begusarai

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces recover large cache of arms in Manipur, arrest 6 insurgents

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Govt holds meeting with Meitei-Kuki groups on Manipur conflict resolution

Amit Shah

Situation in Manipur under control but can't be termed satisfactory: Shah

The groups, among which were Kuki Inpi Churachandpur and Kuki Students Organisation Churachandpur, appealed for maintaining the status quo and preventing further escalation.

"Any intention to cross the buffer zone will be opposed tooth and nail by the Kuki-Zo community," the statement said.

The buffer zone, which is heavily guarded by security forces, separates the Meitei-controlled Imphal Valley and the Kuki-dominated hill districts.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between the two sides since May 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stranded passengers at Delhi airport

LIVE News: 'Stampede-like situation' at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 after 50 flights delayed

Nagpur violence

Over 110 held in Murshidabad over Waqf Act violence, says Bengal Police

chaos at Delhi airport

'Hostage-like' chaos at Delhi airport: Over 50 flights delayed, flyers fume

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

'No lawyer should seek fame through my case': Tahawwur Rana tells court

Dust storm, New Delhi Dust Strom

Delhi sees pleasant weather after rain, dust storm; AQI remains 'moderate'

Topics : Manipur Manipur govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon