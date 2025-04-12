Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'No lawyer should seek fame through my case': Tahawwur Rana tells court

'No lawyer should seek fame through my case': Tahawwur Rana tells court

Court orders lawyers appointed under the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, must not speak to the media, and their identities should not be shared with journalists if not already disclosed

26/11 Mumbai attacks

Tahawwur Rana said that no counsel should appear to earn name and fame through him. (File photo)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

During a hearing at the Patiala House Court late on Thursday night, Tahawwur Rana, one of the key conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, requested that no counsel should appear to earn fame through him. 
"There should not be any counsel who may appear to earn name and fame through me,” the Indian Express quoted Rana as having said.
 
Taking note of his concerns, Additional Sessions Judge (National Investigation Agency, or NIA) Chander Jit Singh directed that the legal services counsel appointed under the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, must not speak to the media. The court further ordered that the identities of these lawyers must not be shared with journalists, if not already disclosed.
 
 
Sixteen years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Rana was extradited to India from the US on Thursday to face trial in the case. The 64-year-old, accused of aiding the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was formally arrested upon arrival and produced before a special NIA court in Delhi.
 
The judge also allowed Rana limited access to certain materials to communicate with his legal team. “The accused shall be given a writing instrument with soft tip, such as sketch and paper(s), to write instructions for his counsel,” the court stated.

The court proceedings, which began with Rana’s production before the judge around 10 pm, continued late into the night. The order was signed and issued by around 2 am on April 11.
 

Held in high-security lock-up in Delhi

 
Rana is currently lodged in a high-security detention cell within the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) headquarters at the CGO Complex in Delhi. The facility is under tight surveillance, with round-the-clock security provided by Central Industrial Security Force personnel and two NIA officers. Notably, this is the same secure location where gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had also once been lodged.
 
According to reports, there is 24×7 surveillance and Rana has been provided basic necessities, including meals from the NIA headquarters canteen. Security in and around the complex has been significantly increased since his arrival.
 

NIA gets 18-day custody

 
The NIA had sought a 20-day custody of Rana to question him about his role in the 2008 attacks. The court granted 18 days, allowing investigators time to dig deeper into his alleged involvement.
 
Rana, a former officer in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps, was arrested in Chicago in October 2009 — just 11 months after the deadly siege that killed around 166 people in Mumbai. His name came up in connection with David Coleman Headley (born Daood Gilani), a Pakistani-American who carried out reconnaissance missions in Mumbai ahead of the attack.
 

US Justice Department details his role

 
In a statement released on Friday, the US Department of Justice outlined India’s allegations against Rana. According to the statement, Rana provided cover for Headley by setting up a branch of his immigration business in Mumbai and making Headley its manager — despite Headley having no experience in the field.
 
“Among other things, Rana allegedly agreed to open a Mumbai branch of his immigration business and appoint Headley as the manager of the office… Rana also allegedly supplied, through his unsuspecting business partner, documentation in support of Headley’s attempt to secure formal approval from Indian authorities,” the statement reads.
 
This arrangement allowed Headley to travel in and out of India while planning the attack and scouting targets for LeT.

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

